Dubai gets world’s first agentic corporate platform from FirstChapter

“As His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has emphasised, AI is becoming a core pillar of Dubai’s future economy and government transformation,” said Razik Ali, Founder of First Chapter. “Through our collaboration with Tridz and Dubai’s wider AI ecosystem, FirstChapter is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation, helping entrepreneurs and organisations interact with business services in a faster, smarter, and more AI-native way.”