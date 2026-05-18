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Dubai gets world’s first agentic corporate platform from FirstChapter

Dubai initiative examines AI-driven service models in regulated industries

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Abdulla Poyil, Chairman of Al Madina Group, marks the inauguration of the agentic portal at Dubai AI Campus alongside distinguished guests.
Abdulla Poyil, Chairman of Al Madina Group, marks the inauguration of the agentic portal at Dubai AI Campus alongside distinguished guests.

Dubai: In line with Dubai’s accelerated adoption of Agentic AI, FirstChapter has launched the world’s fi rst AI-native agentic corporate platform in strategic collaboration with Tridz, an AI fi rm based out of Dubai AI Campus. The initiative builds on an actively developed open-source AI solution, huf.ai.

The partnership marks a major step toward integrating AI-native, voice-first experiences into mainstream business services.

“As His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has emphasised, AI is becoming a core pillar of Dubai’s future economy and government transformation,” said Razik Ali, Founder of First Chapter. “Through our collaboration with Tridz and Dubai’s wider AI ecosystem, FirstChapter is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation, helping entrepreneurs and organisations interact with business services in a faster, smarter, and more AI-native way.”

Under the current partnership, FirstChapter and Tridz are jointly developing applied AI systems that combine advanced reasoning, voice interaction, and human collaboration for business services and compliance.

“FirstChapter’s vision is to make AI truly native to their customer experience, not another fl ashy add-on, but the very medium through which people engage with business itself,” said Safwan Erooth, Founder & Senior Architect at Tridz Technologies Ltd.

The project is part of a broader research effort by the company in Dubai, exploring how agentic architectures and conversational systems can redefine digital service models in regulated industries.

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