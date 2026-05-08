Bestax Chartered Accountants prepares UAE businesses for e-invoicing rollout

Under the timeline, businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by July 31, 2026, and implement e-invoicing from January 1, 2027. Businesses with revenue below Dh50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by March 31, 2027, and implement the system from July 1, 2027. Government entities must appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and implement the system from October 1, 2027.