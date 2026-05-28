Amazon Payweek sale: 8 best Eid Al Adha deals on treadmills, air purifiers and home essentials, UAE 2026

The Amazon Payweek Sale arrives just in time for Eid Al Adha in the UAE, bringing a wave of discounts across home, fitness and everyday essentials. So, if you’re looking to refresh your living space, change your workout routine, or invest in smarter home tech, this year’s offers cover a wide range of practical upgrades. From space-saving treadmills designed for home workouts to high-performance air purifiers built for cleaner indoor living, the deals are tailored for modern lifestyles. With prices slashed across popular categories, it’s an opportunity to shop smarter during the festive season while adding real value to your home in 2026.

The LED display tracks workout metrics such as speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate, while built-in wheels help move the unit around when not in use. Users can also connect the treadmill to the MERACH app for guided fitness sessions, virtual running routes and interactive challenges. With a 4.5-star customer rating on Amazon UAE, many buyers describe it as good value for money, particularly for home users looking for a space-saving cardio option with incline support.

Built with a 2.5HP motor, the machine is designed to handle users up to 136kg while operating quietly enough for apartments or shared spaces. The extra-wide running belt, paired with a multi-layer shock absorption system, aims to reduce strain on knees and joints during longer sessions. Despite its sturdy build, the treadmill folds down quickly with a hydraulic mechanism, making it easier to store in smaller homes.

The MERACH foldable walking pad is for those who look to train at home and office workouts, combining a compact footprint with features typically found in larger treadmills. The standout feature is a 15 per cent auto-incline system, which can be adjusted directly from the console to add intensity to walks and runs without manual setup. The treadmill supports speeds from 1 to 12km/h, making it suitable for everything from light walking sessions to steady cardio workouts.

Need a little more help with cleanup? The Evovacs Deebot is right here: It combines advanced automation with a slim, space-saving design aimed at making everyday floor cleaning more efficient. Measuring just 8.1cm in height, the robot vacuum is designed to clean under low furniture such as sofas, beds and cabinets, areas that are often difficult to reach with traditional vacuums. Its 15,000Pa suction power allows it to handle dust, debris and pet hair across multiple floor types, including carpets, tiles and hardwood surfaces.

The model also features ECOVACS’ ZeroTangle 2.0 brush system, which helps minimise hair build-up around the rollers, reducing the need for frequent manual cleaning. Using AI-powered obstacle detection, the robot can identify and navigate around common household objects such as cables, shoes and toys, helping maintain uninterrupted cleaning cycles with fewer collisions or interruptions.

A major highlight is the accompanying 10-in-1 OMNI station, which automates several maintenance tasks. The station can empty the dustbin, wash and dry the mop pads with hot air, refill water and dispense cleaning solution when required. The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI also includes edge-cleaning technology designed to improve coverage along walls and corners, while adjustable suction and water-flow settings allow users to tailor cleaning performance based on different floor surfaces.