Amazon Payweek sale: 8 best Eid Al Adha deals on treadmills, air purifiers and home essentials, UAE 2026

This year’s offers cover a wide range of practical upgrades at slashed prices
The Amazon Payweek Sale arrives just in time for Eid Al Adha in the UAE, bringing a wave of discounts across home, fitness and everyday essentials. So, if you’re looking to refresh your living space, change your workout routine, or invest in smarter home tech, this year’s offers cover a wide range of practical upgrades. From space-saving treadmills designed for home workouts to high-performance air purifiers built for cleaner indoor living, the deals are tailored for modern lifestyles. With prices slashed across popular categories, it’s an opportunity to shop smarter during the festive season while adding real value to your home in 2026.
The MERACH foldable walking pad is for those who look to train at home and office workouts, combining a compact footprint with features typically found in larger treadmills. The standout feature is a 15 per cent auto-incline system, which can be adjusted directly from the console to add intensity to walks and runs without manual setup. The treadmill supports speeds from 1 to 12km/h, making it suitable for everything from light walking sessions to steady cardio workouts.
Built with a 2.5HP motor, the machine is designed to handle users up to 136kg while operating quietly enough for apartments or shared spaces. The extra-wide running belt, paired with a multi-layer shock absorption system, aims to reduce strain on knees and joints during longer sessions. Despite its sturdy build, the treadmill folds down quickly with a hydraulic mechanism, making it easier to store in smaller homes.
The LED display tracks workout metrics such as speed, distance, calories burned and heart rate, while built-in wheels help move the unit around when not in use. Users can also connect the treadmill to the MERACH app for guided fitness sessions, virtual running routes and interactive challenges. With a 4.5-star customer rating on Amazon UAE, many buyers describe it as good value for money, particularly for home users looking for a space-saving cardio option with incline support.
Need a little more help with cleanup? The Evovacs Deebot is right here: It combines advanced automation with a slim, space-saving design aimed at making everyday floor cleaning more efficient. Measuring just 8.1cm in height, the robot vacuum is designed to clean under low furniture such as sofas, beds and cabinets, areas that are often difficult to reach with traditional vacuums. Its 15,000Pa suction power allows it to handle dust, debris and pet hair across multiple floor types, including carpets, tiles and hardwood surfaces.
The model also features ECOVACS’ ZeroTangle 2.0 brush system, which helps minimise hair build-up around the rollers, reducing the need for frequent manual cleaning. Using AI-powered obstacle detection, the robot can identify and navigate around common household objects such as cables, shoes and toys, helping maintain uninterrupted cleaning cycles with fewer collisions or interruptions.
A major highlight is the accompanying 10-in-1 OMNI station, which automates several maintenance tasks. The station can empty the dustbin, wash and dry the mop pads with hot air, refill water and dispense cleaning solution when required. The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI also includes edge-cleaning technology designed to improve coverage along walls and corners, while adjustable suction and water-flow settings allow users to tailor cleaning performance based on different floor surfaces.
The robot vacuum supports voice and text interaction through ECOVACS’ YIKO-GPT intelligent assistant, offering hands-free control and smart cleaning customisation. Backed by a one-year UAE warranty and holding a strong customer rating on Amazon UAE, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI is positioned as a premium robotic cleaning solution for households seeking a more automated and low-maintenance cleaning experience.
You need to work out, but you need to work too. How about a simple walking pad? This device is for those who need a compact and low-maintenance fitness solution for home or office use. Built with an ultra-slim 12cm profile, the treadmill can be stored easily under a desk, bed or sofa, making it particularly suitable for smaller apartments and workspaces where space is limited. Its lightweight frame and front wheels also make it easy to move between rooms when needed.
Powered by a 2.25HP motor, the walking pad supports speeds ranging from 1 to 6km/h, making it best suited for walking and light jogging sessions rather than high-intensity running. With a maximum weight capacity of 120kg, it is designed to accommodate a broad range of users, while the quiet motor operation helps minimise disruption during work calls or shared living situations.
The treadmill features a minimalist LED display that tracks key workout metrics including speed, time, distance and calories burned. Users can control settings through a remote control, allowing for quick speed adjustments without interrupting their workout. The machine also incorporates a multi-layer anti-slip belt and shock absorption system intended to reduce impact on joints and improve overall walking comfort.
One of the Z1SE’s strongest practical advantages is its plug-and-use design, with no assembly required straight out of the box.
It's summer time, and you need to feel cool, let's be honest. The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 brings air purification and cooling in a single tower-style appliance designed for year-round indoor use. Equipped with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, the purifier is engineered to circulate purified air throughout the room while delivering a steady cooling airflow, making it particularly useful for bedrooms, living spaces and home offices.
The unit uses a fully sealed HEPA and activated carbon filtration system capable of capturing 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, allergens and certain airborne pollutants. Integrated sensors continuously monitor indoor air quality in real time, with updates displayed on the built-in LCD screen, allowing users to track pollution levels and adjust settings as needed.
The TP10 also functions as a bladeless cooling fan, offering up to 350-degree oscillation and 10 airflow settings to distribute air more evenly across larger spaces. A dedicated night mode lowers noise levels and dims the display, allowing the purifier to operate more quietly during sleep without compromising filtration performance.
The purifier includes a remote control for easy adjustment of fan speed, oscillation and operating modes. Weighing 6.74kg, it remains relatively easy to reposition between rooms.
Why not beat the heat in style? The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Flash 0RB2132 sunglasses is here to make you look good, and protect you from the sun. Designed as a unisex model, they retain the signature Wayfarer shape while featuring a slightly softer frame structure for improved everyday comfort and versatility.
Built with a lightweight yet durable nylon frame, the sunglasses are engineered for long-term wear, with carefully balanced proportions designed to ensure a secure fit. The 55mm lens size, paired with a 18mm bridge and 145mm arms, contributes to a stable and comfortable feel suitable for extended outdoor use.
The lenses are made from high-quality glass and provide 100 per cent UV protection, helping to shield the eyes from harmful sun exposure. They are also designed to reduce glare and eye strain, supporting clearer vision in bright outdoor conditions. Depending on the variant, lens options include non-polarised and polarised finishes in a range of tints.
Positioned as a premium lifestyle accessory, the New Wayfarer Flash is durable, as reviews promise. With strong global recognition and consistently high customer ratings, it remains a popular choice for users seeking a balance of style, protection and reliable build quality.
The eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 is a dual-camera indoor surveillance system, which provides high-resolution monitoring for home security, baby monitoring, and pet tracking. Featuring 4K UHD wide-angle imaging combined with a 2K telephoto lens, the camera delivers detailed visuals with support for up to 8× hybrid zoom, allowing users to observe fine details without significant loss in clarity.
Equipped with 360-degree pan and tilt functionality, the device is designed to eliminate blind spots and provide full-room coverage. Its AI-powered tracking system can automatically follow movement within the frame, making it particularly useful for monitoring pets or tracking activity in shared living spaces.
The camera also includes enhanced low-light performance, supported by an f/1.6 aperture sensor and infrared LEDs that enable clear visibility in darker environments up to approximately 32 feet. This ensures continuous monitoring even during nighttime conditions.
Connectivity is supported via dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and the system is powered through a wired connection for consistent operation. Users can access live feeds and recordings through the eufy Security app, with additional support for NAS storage via RTSP. The device is also compatible with HomeBase 3 (with updated firmware), though it does not support HomeKit integration.
If you're one of those who work for hours, the The Efomao Executive Office Chair is for you. Built to support up to 180kg, it features a reinforced metal base and an SGS-certified level 3 gas lift system, offering enhanced stability for both home and professional office environments.
A key highlight is its oversized seating design, which includes a 57cm wide seat and a 16cm extra-thick cushion made from high-density foam with integrated elastic springs. This construction is intended to distribute pressure more evenly, supporting longer periods of sitting while improving overall comfort. The tall 75cm backrest is shaped to follow the natural curve of the spine, providing targeted support for the neck and lower back.
The chair also includes multiple adjustability features, such as a 90°–135° reclining backrest, height-adjustable armrests, and a retractable footrest for added flexibility. These functions allow users to shift between focused work posture and relaxed seating positions throughout the day.
Finished in PU leather, the chair is designed for easy maintenance while maintaining a professional appearance. Smooth-rolling casters and a sturdy frame further enhance usability and mobility. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon UAE, the Efomao Executive Office Chair is positioned as a comfort-oriented, heavy-duty seating option for users prioritising support, durability and extended sitting comfort.
The LEVEL8 66cm suitcase is built for medium-to-long trips, the 65L capacity offers ample packing space, supported by an internal split-case layout and organisation system that helps keep belongings neatly separated. The inclusion of packing cubes adds an extra layer of structure, making it easier to manage clothing, accessories and travel essentials.
Mobility is a key strength of the design. The suitcase is equipped with eight 360-degree spinner wheels, allowing smooth and stable movement across airports and city surfaces. A telescopic aluminium handle adds durability and ease of handling, while the integrated TSA-approved lock ensures secure yet convenient inspection during international travel.
Weighing relatively light for its size, the suitcase balances sturdiness with portability. It is backed by a two-year warranty and consistently strong customer ratings, positioning it as a reliable option for travellers who prioritise both function and understated style in their luggage.
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