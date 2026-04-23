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Top UAE accounting & tax firms offer compliance, e-invoicing & SME deals

Top accounting, audit & tax firms help businesses streamline operation, improve efficiency

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Top UAE accounting & tax firms offer compliance, e-invoicing & SME deals

BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting

BCL Globiz is a DED-registered firm with over 35 years of combined group expertise, serving more than 1,000 clients across over 20 industries in the UAE and beyond. Part of the BCL Group, the firm is a recognised partner of Zoho Books and has been named among Intuit QuickBooks’ Finest 15 Global Accounting Firms.

Key Services

  • Accounting and bookkeeping, MIS reporting, corporate tax advisory, VAT compliance, transfer pricing, business advisory, and company formation

Special Offer

  • Accounting and bookkeeping included free with every compliance package - starting from Dh500/ month + VAT. 100% money back guarantee.

Contact Details

  • Bcl.ae | 054 753 7820 | info@bcl.ae

FAME Advisory DMCC

FAME Advisory DMCC is a boutique ﬁrm specialising in compliance and advisory services. It is recognised as one of the top corporate structuring, tax compliance and advisory, and strategic and ﬁnancial advisory ﬁrms in the UAE.

Key Services

  • Corporate Tax Advisory and Compliance

  • VAT Advisory and Compliance

  • OECD Pillar Two Advisory

  • Corporate Services

  • Corporate Structuring

  • Succession Planning

  • Transfer Pricing Advisory

  • AML Compliance

  • E-Invoicing

Contact Details

  • www.fame.ae | 052 655 9480 | hemang@fame.ae

Finanshels

Finanshels is a leading professional accounting firm in the UAE, having enabled over 6,000 founders to achieve financial clarity and visibility through clean books.

From VAT and corporate tax registration and filing, to bookkeeping, accounting and audit, AML, and fractional CFO services, Finanshels has founders covered end-to-end.

Key Services

  • Bookkeeping and accounting, VAT registration and filing, corporate tax registration and filing, audit, AML compliance, fractional CFO services

Special Offer

  • Free corporate tax filing for businesses under Dh1 million in annual revenue - limited to 1,000 companies. The offer is available on the first come, first served basis.

Contact Details

  • https://finanshels.com | 04 545 7841

Hallmark International Auditors & Accountants

Hallmark International is a leading audit firm in Dubai, providing professional auditing, accounting, and tax consultancy services to businesses of all sizes.

With deep expertise in UAE regulations, IFRS, corporate tax, and VAT, we help companies stay compliant, optimise financial performance, and make confident business decisions. The team delivers practical, value-driven solutions across industries, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and long-term growth.

Key Services

  • Statutory Audit Services in Dubai

  • Corporate Tax Advisory and Compliance UAE

  • VAT and Excise Tax Services

  • Tax Consultancy and Structuring

  • AML Compliance and Risk Advisory

  • Crypto Accounting and Digital Asset Advisory

  • E-Invoicing Implementation (UAE Compliance)

  • DMTT and OECD Pillar 2 Advisory

Contact Details

  • www.hallmarkauditors.com | 04 259 9055 | 055 763 6758

Integrity Accounting Services (IAS)

IAS is a trusted UAE-based accounting and tax advisory firm with over 25 years of experience helping businesses navigate the GCC regulatory landscape. Led by Mostafa Elrefaey, Founder & CEO and Registered Tax Agent, IAS delivers expert compliance solutions with a practical, client-first approach tailored to UAE businesses of all sizes.

Key Services

  • Corporate tax advisory, FTA voluntary disclosure, VAT compliance, transfer pricing, bookkeeping, audit and assurance, and business set-up.

Special Offer

  • Complimentary 15-minute consultation with a Registered Tax Agent to discover how to optimise your tax position and leverage the FTA’s new incentive framework. Grow with confidence. Stay compliant. Choose IAS.

Contact Details

  • www.iasaccounting.com | info@iasaccounting.com | 04 557 6629

KGRN

KGRN is a boutique UAE advisory firm helping businesses respond to regulatory change with greater clarity, structure, and execution confidence.

The firm combines expertise across audit, tax, compliance, finance transformation, and operational readiness to support more controlled implementation journeys.

Key Services

  • UAE e-invoicing readiness, ASP onboarding support, tax advisory, audit, governance, and process improvement

Special Offer

  • KGRN is offering a complimentary initial readiness discussion for organisations looking to evaluate their current position and define practical next steps.

Contact Details

  • www.kgrnaudit.com | eInvoicing@kgrnaudit.com | 04 557 0204

MCA Gulf

MCA is a multidisciplinary professional services firm operating across the GCC, offering audit, tax, advisory and corporate services. It is also a founding member of GION, a global network spanning 20 countries.

Tax Planning

  • Impact assessments, structuring, registration, return filing, advisory, transfer pricing, international tax, due diligence and compliance support.

Key Accounting Services

  • On/off-site accounting, secondments, IFRS financials, MIS, budgeting, forecasting and CFO advisory

  • E-invoicing advisory and implementation

  • Readiness, ASP selection, system integration, compliance and reporting

Special Offer

  • Complimentary first one-hour consultation for e-invoicing, contact: einvoice@mcagulf.com

Contact Details

  • www.mcagulf.com | 04 331 9501

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