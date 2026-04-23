How BCL Globiz is redefining financial confidence for UAE businesses

In a landscape where compliance is no longer optional, BCL Globiz has emerged as one of the UAE’s most trusted accounting and tax advisory firms. We sat down with the team to understand what sets them apart.

BCL Globiz offers accounting and bookkeeping services. What does high quality actually mean in practice for your clients?

At BCL, high quality means more than accurate entries. It means your books are structured, clean, and decision-ready at every point in the month. We go beyond routine posting, we set up proper charts of accounts, manage complete document trails as per FTA guidelines, reconcile every bank and credit card statement, and deliver monthly balance sheets, P&L statements, accounts receivable and Payable reports without fail. Our clients never walk into an audit or a board meeting with uncertainty about their numbers.

Where does MIS fit into your accounting offering, and why does it matter?

Management Information Systems (MIS) are the bridge between raw numbers and real decisions. We build automated MIS dashboards tailored to what each business owner actually needs to see; cash positions, cost trends, margin movements. This is not a luxury service for large enterprises. We make it accessible across all our packages because we believe every business, whether a start-up or an established group, deserves financial visibility in real time.

Corporate tax and transfer pricing are relatively new for many UAE businesses. How does BCL help them navigate this?

UAE corporate tax came into effect in June 2023, and Transfer Pricing compliance followed closely. Many businesses are still in reactive mode. BCL’s approach is proactive; we conduct impact assessments, structure the tax filing correctly, and for businesses with related-party transactions, we run benchmarking analyses aligned with OECD guidelines. The goal is not just compliance, it’s defensibility. If the FTA walks in tomorrow, our clients’ documentation should be ready to withstand scrutiny.

Who is your ideal client?