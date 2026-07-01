Why the UAE’s business founders are turning to BCL Globiz

Setting up in the UAE has never been easier. Staying compliant and growing profitably is where the real test begins. For founders incorporating across IFZA, RAKEZ, Meydan, SPC, SHAMS, Ajman and the mainland, the rules have changed. The arrival of Corporate Tax in UAE, the tightening of Transfer Pricing obligations, and a far more assertive Federal Tax Authority have turned financial management into a board level concern. This is the environment BCL Globiz was built to master.