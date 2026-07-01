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Why the UAE’s business founders are turning to BCL Globiz

Firm is a recognised name among Intuit QuickBooks’ Finest 15 Global Accounting Firms

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The founders of BCL Globiz
The founders of BCL Globiz

Setting up in the UAE has never been easier. Staying compliant and growing profitably is where the real test begins. For founders incorporating across IFZA, RAKEZ, Meydan, SPC, SHAMS, Ajman and the mainland, the rules have changed. The arrival of Corporate Tax in UAE, the tightening of Transfer Pricing obligations, and a far more assertive Federal Tax Authority have turned financial management into a board level concern. This is the environment BCL Globiz was built to master.

BCL Globiz is part of the BCL Group, with more than three decades of advisory heritage and a team of over 300 professionals serving 1,000 plus clients across 30 industries. The firm is a recognised name among Intuit QuickBooks’ Finest 15 Global Accounting Firms and a premium Zoho Books partner. But credentials are only part of the story. What founders value is judgement.

Consider one early-stage client, a fast-growing free zone startup running on instinct rather than numbers. Within weeks of onboarding, BCL rebuilt their books, set up automated MIS dashboards, and gave the founders a clear, daily view of cash position and burn. With that visibility, they renegotiated supplier terms, timed their hiring correctly, and secured their next funding round with confidence. The business doubled the following year. The numbers did not change their company. Seeing the numbers did.

BCL also partners with other advisory firms, consultants and corporate service providers who need genuine Transfer Pricing capability for their own clients. The firm delivers benchmarking studies and Local File documentation on a white label basis, OECD aligned and audit ready, without partner firms building the expertise in house.

Accounting and bookkeeping come free with every package, from Dh500 per month, backed by a three-month refund guarantee.

Visit bcl.ae | info@bcl.ae | +971 55 942 9740

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