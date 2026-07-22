New partnership offers legal, corporate and advisory support for firms expanding
GUANGZHOU: : A UAE corporate services provider, a UAE law firm and a leading Chinese legal practice have joined forces in a strategic move to strengthen cross-border business, investment and advisory support between the Middle East and East Asia.
The Corporate Group (TCG), Ahmed AlRaeesi Advocates & Legal Consultants, and Win Long Guangdong Law Firm (WLG) have officially signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at helping businesses navigate market entry, corporate structuring, regulatory compliance and expansion opportunities between the UAE,GCC and China.
The agreement was formalised in Guangzhou, China, by Ayman Al Awadhi, Group managing director of the corporate group, and Prof. Mao Delong, chairman, group management, Win Long Guangdong law firm.
The collaboration comes as economic ties, trade flows and investment between the GCC and China continue to expand, creating growing demand for specialised legal, corporate and compliance solutions for companies operating across both regions.
Under the cooperation framework, the three parties will work together to provide businesses with coordinated support in areas including company formation, corporate structuring, market entry strategies, regulatory compliance, business advisory and cross-border expansion.
The partnership is designed to support a wide range of clients, including startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, investors and multinational corporations seeking to establish or grow their presence in the UAE, the wider GCC region and China.
Building a UAE-China business bridge
Prof. Mao Delong, chairman, group management, Win Long Guangdong Law Firm, said the partnership would help create greater confidence for companies expanding internationally.
“Expanding across international borders such as China and the Middle East requires absolute legal certainty and deep localised knowledge,” he said.
“By combining the market-leading corporate solutions of TCG with the elite legal competencies of WLG, we are creating more than just an agreement — we are building a secure corridor for sustainable trade, corporate investment and resilient cross-border partnerships across China and the Middle East.”
Ayman Al Awadhi, group managing director of the corporate group, said entering new markets represents a critical stage in any company’s growth journey and requires strong institutional support.
“Success depends heavily on institutional trust. Together with WLG and AlRaeesi Advocates, The corporate group is providing global founders and multinationals with a secure, turnkey ecosystem,” he said.
“This alliance accelerates market entry by providing strategic market entry advisory, corporate structuring solutions, business incubation opportunities, access to government support and comprehensive legal compliance.”
Ahmed AlRaeesi, Founder and CEO of Ahmed AlRaeesi Advocates, said businesses expanding between the UAE and China require legal guidance that combines commercial understanding with knowledge of local regulations.
“Businesses expanding between the UAE and China need legal support that is commercially practical, jurisdiction-specific and aligned with their broader strategic objectives,” he said.
“Through this cooperation, we aim to help clients navigate corporate, commercial and regulatory issues more effectively by working alongside trusted advisers in each market.”
Brent Yap Hon Yean, deputy director of foreign law Practice at Win Long Guangdong Law Firm, said the agreement marked an important milestone in strengthening professional cooperation between the UAE and China.
“Today is a significant day for UAE and China relations as all parties come together to sign this important Memorandum of Understanding,” he said.
“It represents the beginning of a strategic collaboration — one that we envision as the foundation of what we proudly call the ‘UAE–Greater China Legal and Services Platform’.”
Yap said the initiative was developed from his experience working on cross-border matters involving the Middle East and Asia.
“The growing economic relationship between China, Greater China, and the financial centre of the Middle East — the United Arab Emirates — deserves a stronger, more structured professional ecosystem,” he added.
The cooperation will also draw on Yap’s experience advising on transactions, investments and business initiatives connecting the Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets.
The three organisations plan to explore joint events, knowledge-sharing programmes and business development initiatives in the coming months to further support companies seeking opportunities across both regions.
Supporting international businesses
The Corporate Group (TCG) is a UAE-based commercial group specialising in business setup, corporate services, business consulting and strategic advisory. The company supports foreign direct investment by assisting multinational companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs entering the Middle East market through corporate solutions and advisory services.
Win Long Guangdong Law Firm (WLG) is a Chinese legal practice with experience in corporate law, regulatory matters, international trade disputes, foreign investment and intellectual property. Established in Guangzhou in 1997, the firm operates a network of 12 offices across China, with additional presence in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia.
Ahmed AlRaeesi Advocates & Legal Consultants is a UAE legal practice advising local and international clients on corporate, commercial, civil, regulatory and dispute-related matters, including arbitration and matters connected with the DIFC and ADGM. The firm supports investors, entrepreneurs and businesses with legal requirements related to establishing, operating and expanding in the UAE.
Brent Yap Hon Yean is a Dubai-based cross-border legal counsel and strategic adviser specialising in investments between the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. He advises companies on cross-border transactions, joint ventures, regulatory structuring and market entry strategies, helping businesses overcome legal, commercial and cultural challenges in international expansion.