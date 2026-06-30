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How Dubai is preparing the next generation of legal talent

RDC and Imam Malik College partner to give law students real-world judicial experience

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A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
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Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed and Dr Essa bin Abdullah bin Manea Al Hammiri at the MoU signing ceremony in Dubai
Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed and Dr Essa bin Abdullah bin Manea Al Hammiri at the MoU signing ceremony in Dubai
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Dubai: In a move to strengthen the UAE’s legal talent pipeline, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC) has partnered with Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law to bridge the gap between legal education and judicial practice, giving students hands-on courtroom experience while advancing research, training and professional development.

The three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to prepare the next generation of legal professionals through structured field training, knowledge exchange and joint academic initiatives, while supporting Dubai’s vision of building a world-class, knowledge-driven judicial system.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to developing highly skilled national talent capable of meeting the evolving needs of the UAE’s legal sector.

Dynamic legal profession

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Disputes Center, said the agreement reinforces the Centre’s strategy of building stronger links between academia and the judiciary.

“By integrating academic education with practical courtroom experience, we are equipping law students with the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly dynamic legal profession,” he said.

He added that investing in national talent remains central to the Centre’s long-term development strategy, with the collaboration paving the way for specialised training programmes, knowledge-sharing initiatives and events that support Dubai Government’s goals of innovation, institutional excellence and sustainable development.

What it means

Dr Essa bin Abdullah bin Manea Al Hammiri, Chief Executive Officer of Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law, described the agreement as an important step in strengthening ties with government judicial institutions while ensuring academic programmes remain aligned with the demands of the legal profession.

“The partnership will enhance students’ learning by combining academic study with practical experience, specialised conferences and advanced educational programmes,” he said. “It also reflects our commitment to fostering legal innovation in line with Dubai’s government excellence framework.”

Under the agreement, law students will undertake structured field training at the Rental Disputes Center, gaining first-hand exposure to judicial procedures and dispute resolution in real cases. The initiative is designed to equip graduates with practical legal competencies and improve their readiness for employment.

The MoU also creates a potential recruitment pathway, with the RDC able to employ up to one graduate from the college each year, subject to its hiring requirements.

Discount

As part of the collaboration, Imam Malik College will offer a 20 per cent tuition discount on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for RDC-affiliated students. The college will also provide a full scholarship for one student nominated by the Center for every five students enrolled through its referral programme, alongside academic advisory and specialised educational support.

The agreement will remain in force for three years, with automatic one-year renewals thereafter, reflecting both institutions’ long-term commitment to developing legal talent, promoting research and strengthening the UAE’s judicial ecosystem through sustained collaboration.

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