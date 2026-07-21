UAE platform simplifies hiring for creative talent

Businesses can hire verified models, actors and performers directly through one platform
Dubai: Businesses looking to hire models, actors, influencers and entertainers in the UAE now have a dedicated digital marketplace as GulfGotTalents seeks to simplify talent recruitment and expand opportunities for creative professionals.
The UAE-based platform allows brands, advertising agencies, production houses and event organisers to search for verified talent based on criteria such as location, profession, language, age and experience, reducing the time required to identify suitable candidates for campaigns and events.
The platform caters to a wide range of projects, including television commercials, advertising campaigns, fashion shoots, corporate events and social media content, enabling businesses to connect directly with creative professionals.
According to GulfGotTalents, the platform has supported more than 5,500 casting and entertainment projects across the UAE since its launch, generating thousands of paid opportunities for performers.
Creative professionals can register free of charge, build professional profiles, showcase their portfolios and apply for opportunities through the platform. GulfGotTalents also engages with talent through its Instagram channel.
“The platform was created to make hiring talent faster, easier and more transparent,” said Faizan Mustak Bhadeliya, founder of GulfGotTalents.
“After more than 11 years in the casting and entertainment industry, I saw the same problem again and again. Businesses struggled to find the right talent, while many talented people struggled to find genuine opportunities. We wanted to build a bridge between both sides using technology.”
Bhadeliya has more than a decade of experience in the casting and entertainment industry, having worked on Bollywood and Hollywood productions, international television commercials and music videos featuring globally recognised artists. He said those experiences inspired the creation of a platform that streamlines the talent hiring process.
With Dubai strengthening its position as a regional hub for media, advertising, entertainment and events, demand for creative professionals continues to rise. GulfGotTalents aims to meet that demand by providing businesses with quicker access to verified talent while creating new employment opportunities for performers across the UAE.