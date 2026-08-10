Hiring and talent inflows improved by June after early-year volatility, LinkedIn shows
Dubai: Job seekers in the UAE are seeing early signs of improvement in hiring activity after a volatile start to 2026, according to new LinkedIn data that places the country among the strongest labour market recoveries globally since the pandemic.
The UAE Economic Graph Report 2026, prepared by LinkedIn in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Trade, found that hiring activity and inbound talent flows were improving by June following weaker conditions earlier in the year.
The improvement follows a strong 2025, when the UAE recorded one of the highest hiring recovery rates among major global markets compared with pre-pandemic levels and remained among a small group of countries where hiring stayed above 2019 levels throughout the year.
Real estate recorded the strongest hiring growth compared with 2019 levels, while education, construction, healthcare, administrative and support services, and transport and logistics also maintained hiring above the national average.
Professional services represented the largest share of LinkedIn members in the UAE at 14.5%, followed by manufacturing at 12% and accommodation and hospitality at 9.2%.
The figures give job seekers a clearer indication of where employment activity has remained strongest while the wider labour market works through the volatility seen earlier this year.
After a period of volatility in the region earlier this year, LinkedIn's latest data points to impressive signs of recovery in the UAE across hiring and talent flows. This builds on the UAE's exceptional performance in 2025, when it recorded one of the strongest post-pandemic hiring rates among top global markets and reinforced its position as a leading destination for global talent.Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Emerging Markets
The UAE also remained among the leading global markets for net talent migration in 2025, measuring the movement of skilled professionals entering the country relative to those leaving.
Long-term visa programmes and the country’s business environment were cited among the factors supporting its ability to attract internationally mobile professionals.
The UAE government has developed an integrated strategy to attract and retain the best international talent, based on its belief that human capital is the main driver of sustainable economic growth. We will continue to develop this ecosystem to strengthen our economy's readiness for the future, support innovation, and position the UAE as a global hub for talent and the new economy.Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Attracting and Retaining Talent
"Talent and competencies are a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and consolidating the UAE's position as a global hub for trade, investment and innovation," said Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Attracting and Retaining Talent. "The results of this report confirm the success of the country's economic policies in building a global business environment that attracts the brightest minds, talents and quality investments, in support of our national goal of building a more competitive and sustainable economy."
The report ranked the UAE first globally in FinTech skills and second in attracting artificial intelligence talent relative to population size.
The country also ranked tenth in business skills and eleventh in personal and behavioural skills, while technology and media, professional services and manufacturing recorded the highest levels of digital skills penetration.
Operations accounted for the largest share of LinkedIn members by job function at 21.4%, followed by sales at 11% and business development at 9.1%.
Millennials and Generation Z make up the majority of workers across several sectors, particularly accommodation and hospitality, retail and healthcare.
Female representation in leadership roles increased to 21.9% in 2025 from 18.8% in 2015, according to the report.
Education recorded the highest share of women in leadership positions, followed by healthcare and entertainment.