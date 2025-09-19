Sheikh Hamdan appoints new CEO for Dubai’s RERA

Executive Council resolution appoints Abdullah Al Shehi as CEO of RERA
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. (73) of 2025, appointing Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Al Shehi as Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). He was transferred from his previous role at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.
