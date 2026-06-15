SA Consultants joins GGI Global Alliance, strengthening UAE advisory firm’s international reach

Connecting UAE businesses to global expertise

SA Consultants’ membership in the GGI Global Alliance represents an important milestone in the firm’s evolution. For UAE-based businesses seeking overseas expansion, as well as international investors entering the region, cross-border growth often brings complex questions around taxation, compliance, accounting standards, legal structures, and regulatory obligations.

Through its association with GGI, SA Consultants is now better positioned to connect clients with experienced professionals across multiple jurisdictions. This allows the firm to support clients with coordinated international advice while continuing to provide the local insight and responsiveness that businesses in the UAE require.

The alliance is expected to be particularly valuable for companies planning regional or global expansion, foreign investors setting up in the UAE, and family-owned enterprises considering international structures.

Expertise aligned with modern compliance needs

SA Consultants has developed strong expertise in the UAE’s regulatory framework, including corporate tax, economic substance regulations, anti-money laundering compliance, accounting, audit support, and financial reporting. Its GGI membership further complements this expertise by giving clients access to wider international knowledge and best practices, including IFRS-aligned approaches.

For many businesses, the challenge lies not only in understanding regulatory requirements but also in applying them effectively while continuing to grow. SA Consultants aims to bridge that gap by translating technical obligations into practical business solutions.

This approach enables clients to remain compliant, manage risk, and plan for sustainable expansion with greater clarity.

A stronger platform for cross-border advisory

With a team of more than 50 professionals, SA Consultants has built the capacity to serve clients across a broad range of advisory and compliance needs. The GGI alliance further enhances this capability by enabling the firm to collaborate with specialists in other jurisdictions when clients require international support.

This model helps reduce the fragmentation that often occurs in cross-border projects. Rather than receiving disconnected advice from multiple sources, clients can benefit from a more coordinated approach, with SA Consultants acting as a central adviser that understands their business, objectives, and risk profile.

Independence with international reach

One of SA Consultants’ key strengths is its independence. The firm’s membership in GGI does not change its identity; instead, it strengthens its ability to serve clients while preserving the agility, responsiveness, and personalised service that have defined its growth since 2018.

For clients, this means access to advice that is both practical and ambitious. Whether a business is managing UAE compliance, restructuring operations, preparing for expansion, or entering a new market, SA Consultants is positioned to provide support that is tailored, informed, and commercially focused.

Future plans

SA Consultants’ future continues to be shaped by the principles on which it was founded: clarity, trust, technical excellence, and long-term client value. Under the leadership of Saqib Iqbal and Muhammad Omer, the firm aims to continue growing as a UAE advisory practice with international reach.

Its induction into the GGI Global Alliance is more than a membership announcement. It marks a new chapter in the company’s growth journey and reflects its commitment to supporting businesses at a higher level.

For UAE companies seeking advice that connects local compliance with international ambition, SA Consultants now offers a stronger bridge to opportunities beyond borders.