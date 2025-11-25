Qurator and Changer.ae sign strategic partnership at RAKIS Summit 2025

The collaboration creates a compliant corporate ecosystem for UAE and global companies
Ras Al Khaimah: At the RAKIS Summit 2025, one of the leading regional platforms dedicated to residency, investment, global mobility and Web3 innovation, Qurator, part of Relocate Group, and Changer.ae, a licensed digital asset provider regulated by ADGM / FSRA, announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Eugene Adamaytis, CEO & Founder of Qurator (Relocate Group), and Wang Hao, CFA, Senior Executive Officer of Changer.ae, marking a significant step toward strengthening the UAE’s rapidly expanding ecosystem of compliant digital asset and corporate financial infrastructure.
The collaboration aims to deliver a fully compliant corporate ecosystem for companies in the UAE and globally - combining licensing, company setup, regulatory support, tax advisory, financial solutions, and digital asset infrastructure in one streamlined framework.
Changer.ae, operating under ADGM/FSRA license, provides corporate crypto accounts, multi-currency solutions, custody, crypto-fiat conversion, and direct integration with Mbank - enabling seamless AED settlements under the supervision of UAE financial regulators.
Qurator and Relocate Group complement this with business licensing, corporate structuring, legal and tax guidance, professional accounting services, and ongoing support for SMEs and international clients. In particular, Qurator ensures that crypto-related operations are properly reflected in bookkeeping and financial reporting, helping companies maintain full compliance with UAE accounting and tax regulations.
Together, the companies aim to build a secure, regulated and future-ready corporate finance environment, where digital asset transactions are fully recognized within official financial statements — reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for compliant digital innovation.
Wang Hao, CFA, Senior Executive Officer of Changer.ae, stated: “We are pleased to partner with Eugene and the Qurator team. Our joint mission is to help companies set up properly in the UAE and operate in a fully compliant way. Qurator provides strong expertise in licensing and registration, while Changer ensures smooth and regulated access to financial accounts and crypto wallets. Together, we enable businesses to transact safely and professionally.”
Eugene Adamaytis, CEO & Founder of Qurator (Relocate Group), added: “For our SME clients, we were looking for a strong and reliable partner — and thanks to Hao and the Changer team, we now have exactly that. Their expertise elevates the services we provide, and together we will develop new products to deliver full A-to-Z solutions, fully compliant with UAE legislation.”
The Qurator and Changer.ae partnership aims to create a bridge between regulated digital asset services and traditional banking, providing businesses with: compliant Crypto – AED conversions, regulated custody and secure digital asset storage, corporate accounts integrated with Mbank, support for licensing, structuring, bookkeeping, and tax compliance, faster onboarding for foreign businesses entering the UAE, an end-to-end financial and operational ecosystem
This collaboration supports the UAE’s national vision to become a leading global center for Web3, fintech, and cross-border corporate mobility, offering companies transparent, safe, regulation-first solutions — with crypto transactions seamlessly incorporated into official accounting frameworks.
