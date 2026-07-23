At the moment, the US government is piloting the programme only in Mission Mexico (embassies and all consulates). Additional pilot locations may be announced throughout the pilot period, the State Department said.

According to the Department of State, the programme gives it "another tool to efficiently manage processing of visa applications for individuals with urgent travel needs, while maintaining the highest standards of security vetting and screening."

"We do not issue a visa until an applicant has demonstrated to the consular officer that he or she is eligible to receive a visa under US law," the Department said.

For applicants, the new option offers one key benefit: the chance to secure an earlier visa interview. But the Department has made clear that it does not speed up visa approval and does not increase an applicant's chances of receiving a US visa.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.