Pilot programme offers B visa interviews within 10 business days at selected locations
Dubai: The United States has officially launched the new pilot programme allowing some tourist and business visa applicants to pay an additional $750 for an earlier visa interview, on top of the initial fee of $185.
Announced by the US Department of State on July 22, the Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) Expedited Appointment Pilot Program is being tested at selected US embassies and consulates until December 31 this year.
News about the programme first broke a month ago. The programme is voluntary and is designed to help applicants with urgent travel needs secure a visa interview within 10 business days, subject to availability.
At the moment, the US government is piloting the programme only in Mission Mexico (embassies and all consulates). Additional pilot locations may be announced throughout the pilot period, the State Department said.
However, the Department stressed that paying the additional fee does not guarantee a visa will be issued or that the application itself will be processed any faster.
The pilot programme allows eligible applicants for B visas—used for tourism and business travel—to pay $750 per appointment to access an earlier interview slot.
The expedited appointment fee is in addition to the standard $185 Machine Readable Visa (MRV) application fee, which applicants must pay before booking a regular interview.
According to the Department of State, the programme gives it "another tool to efficiently manage processing of visa applications for individuals with urgent travel needs, while maintaining the highest standards of security vetting and screening."
How does it work?
Applicants must first complete the normal visa application process by paying the $185 MRV fee and scheduling a regular interview.
If expedited appointments are available at their chosen embassy or consulate, they will see a "Paid Expedite" option when managing their booking.
Once an expedited appointment is selected, applicants have 10 minutes to pay the $750 fee and secure the slot.
A limited number of expedited appointments will be made available each day.
The programme is available only to applicants who:
Are applying for a B visa (tourist or business visa).
Have a future interview appointment scheduled.
Meet all eligibility requirements.
Are applying at a participating US embassy or consulate.
The "Paid Expedite" option will appear only in countries where the programme has been introduced and where appointments are available.
Does paying $750 guarantee a visa?
No.
The Department of State said applicants using the expedited appointment programme will undergo the same security screening and vetting as every other visa applicant.
"We do not issue a visa until an applicant has demonstrated to the consular officer that he or she is eligible to receive a visa under US law," the Department said.
It also emphasised that paying the expedited appointment fee only provides an earlier interview and does not guarantee visa issuance.
Applicants who choose the expedited option may also be offered premium passport delivery services, where available, at no extra cost.
The Department has set out several conditions for using the paid expedited service:
The $750 fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Expedited appointments cannot be rescheduled.
Missing the appointment means the expedited fee is forfeited.
Applicants who want another expedited appointment after missing one must pay the fee again.
Group applications require each applicant to pay the expedited fee individually.
Applicants whose emergency appointment requests were previously refused may still qualify for a paid expedited appointment if they meet the eligibility criteria.
The programme is not available to applicants renewing visas through the interview waiver process.
The pilot programme will run until December 31, 2026, with the Department of State saying additional embassies and consulates may join during the testing period.
For applicants, the new option offers one key benefit: the chance to secure an earlier visa interview. But the Department has made clear that it does not speed up visa approval and does not increase an applicant's chances of receiving a US visa.