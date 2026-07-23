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US begins $750 fast-track tourist visa interview trials: Who can apply, how it works

Pilot programme offers B visa interviews within 10 business days at selected locations

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The US will begin testing a new pilot programme from July 1 to help secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days.
The US will begin testing a new pilot programme from July 1 to help secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days.
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Announced by the US Department of State on July 22, the Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) Expedited Appointment Pilot Program is being tested at selected US embassies and consulates until December 31 this year.

News about the programme first broke a month ago. The programme is voluntary and is designed to help applicants with urgent travel needs secure a visa interview within 10 business days, subject to availability.

At the moment, the US government is piloting the programme only in Mission Mexico (embassies and all consulates). Additional pilot locations may be announced throughout the pilot period, the State Department said.

However, the Department stressed that paying the additional fee does not guarantee a visa will be issued or that the application itself will be processed any faster.

What is the new programme?

The pilot programme allows eligible applicants for B visas—used for tourism and business travel—to pay $750 per appointment to access an earlier interview slot.

The expedited appointment fee is in addition to the standard $185 Machine Readable Visa (MRV) application fee, which applicants must pay before booking a regular interview.

According to the Department of State, the programme gives it "another tool to efficiently manage processing of visa applications for individuals with urgent travel needs, while maintaining the highest standards of security vetting and screening."

How does it work?

Applicants must first complete the normal visa application process by paying the $185 MRV fee and scheduling a regular interview.

If expedited appointments are available at their chosen embassy or consulate, they will see a "Paid Expedite" option when managing their booking.

Once an expedited appointment is selected, applicants have 10 minutes to pay the $750 fee and secure the slot.

A limited number of expedited appointments will be made available each day.

Who is eligible?

The programme is available only to applicants who:

  • Are applying for a B visa (tourist or business visa).

  • Have a future interview appointment scheduled.

  • Meet all eligibility requirements.

  • Are applying at a participating US embassy or consulate.

The "Paid Expedite" option will appear only in countries where the programme has been introduced and where appointments are available.

Does paying $750 guarantee a visa?

No.

The Department of State said applicants using the expedited appointment programme will undergo the same security screening and vetting as every other visa applicant.

"We do not issue a visa until an applicant has demonstrated to the consular officer that he or she is eligible to receive a visa under US law," the Department said.

It also emphasised that paying the expedited appointment fee only provides an earlier interview and does not guarantee visa issuance.

Applicants who choose the expedited option may also be offered premium passport delivery services, where available, at no extra cost.

Important rules applicants should know

The Department has set out several conditions for using the paid expedited service:

  • The $750 fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

  • Expedited appointments cannot be rescheduled.

  • Missing the appointment means the expedited fee is forfeited.

  • Applicants who want another expedited appointment after missing one must pay the fee again.

  • Group applications require each applicant to pay the expedited fee individually.

  • Applicants whose emergency appointment requests were previously refused may still qualify for a paid expedited appointment if they meet the eligibility criteria.

  • The programme is not available to applicants renewing visas through the interview waiver process.

What happens next?

The pilot programme will run until December 31, 2026, with the Department of State saying additional embassies and consulates may join during the testing period.

For applicants, the new option offers one key benefit: the chance to secure an earlier visa interview. But the Department has made clear that it does not speed up visa approval and does not increase an applicant's chances of receiving a US visa.

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Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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