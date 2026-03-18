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US expands visa curbs to 50 countries to tackle overstays

US adds 12 countries to visa curbs list, expands bond scheme to 50 nations

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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US expands visa curbs to 50 countries to tackle overstays

Dubai: The US is expanding visa restrictions to cover 50 countries, adding 12 more to its existing list as part of efforts to curb overstays and tighten immigration controls, the State Department said.

In a post on social media platform X, the department said: “The United States is expanding visa restrictions to an additional 12 countries, bringing the total to 50 countries, to address high rates of visa overstays and protect the integrity of our immigration system.”

The move marks a significant broadening of U.S. visa enforcement measures, with officials focusing on countries where overstay rates are elevated.

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$15k deposits

The expansion builds on an existing visa bond programme that requires travellers from certain countries to post deposits of up to $15,000 to obtain short-term visitor visas, aimed at ensuring compliance with visa conditions.

Effective April 2, 2026, the measure will apply to Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

Countries including Bangladesh and Venezuela have already been added to the bond list in recent months, with the latest expansion increasing the total number of affected nations.

Visa overstays have long been a focus of U.S. immigration policy, with authorities seeking to complement border enforcement measures with stricter entry requirements.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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