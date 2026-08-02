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Kuwait introduces KD150 fee to convert visit visas into residency permits

New regulation takes effect immediately after publication in Official Gazette

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Domestic workers are exempted from this KD150 fee applies to visit-to-residency shifts.
Domestic workers are exempted from this KD150 fee applies to visit-to-residency shifts.
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Kuwait: Kuwait has introduced a KD150 fee for converting visit visas into regular residency permits, under amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law aimed at updating the country's residency procedures.

The changes were published in Sunday's edition of the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum, through Ministry of Interior Decision No. 1091 of 2026, which amends provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 2249 of 2025 governing the law's executive regulations. 

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The amendment adds a new clause to Article 39, requiring applicants to pay KD150 when converting a visit entry visa into a regular residence permit, in accordance with Article 16 of the regulations.

The Ministry of Interior said domestic workers and individuals in equivalent categories would be exempt from the fee under the provisions of Article 20 of the executive regulations. 

It added that the relevant authorities had been instructed to implement the amendments within their respective jurisdictions, with the new rules taking effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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