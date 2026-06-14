Authorities set KD5m investment threshold for investor residency
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced a new long-term residency regime offering eligible foreign investors permits of up to 15 years, in a move aimed at attracting high-value investment while tightening regulatory oversight.
The framework, issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026 and published in the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, establishes detailed legal, financial and operational requirements for investors seeking extended residency in the country.
Under the new rules, residency permits may be granted to owners of licensed investment entities, business partners, senior executives and their immediate family members, including spouses, parents and children.
Applications will be processed by the General Directorate of Residency Affairs at the Ministry of Interior following recommendations from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).
Authorities have attached stringent eligibility criteria to the programme. Applicants must provide a clean criminal record certificate and hold a passport valid for at least six months at the time of application. Any submission containing false information or forged documents will result in rejection or cancellation of residency and could trigger legal action.
The regulations also introduce significant investment thresholds. Eligible investment entities must have a minimum investment volume of KD5 million ($16.3 million) and capital of at least KD1 million, with proof that the capital has been deposited within Kuwait.
In addition, companies seeking to sponsor investor residency must demonstrate a genuine operational presence in the country and comply with employment requirements, including hiring quotas for Kuwaiti nationals set by KDIPA in coordination with relevant authorities.
The government has sought to streamline the approval process, requiring KDIPA to issue a decision within five working days of receiving a complete application. However, officials retain the authority to request additional information, and applicants who fail to respond within 30 days will have their applications automatically rejected.
Residency permits will remain subject to ongoing compliance. Investors seeking renewal must apply at least 60 days before expiry and demonstrate that their businesses continue to meet all legal, financial and operational requirements.