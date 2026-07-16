Eligibility, requirements and applicant process for the new long-term residency visa
Dubai: In June, Kuwait introduced a new 15-year Golden Residency Permit designed to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's position as a regional business and investment hub. The programme represents one of the latest initiatives by GCC countries to attract and retain high-value investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Recently, Kuwait awarded its first 15-year Golden Residency to Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group International, under the country's newly launched long-term residency programme.
Kuwait's 15-Year Golden Residency Permit is a long-term residency programme introduced in June 2026 that allows eligible foreign investors and certain business-related individuals to obtain residency permits of up to 15 years.
The initiative was launched as part of Kuwait's broader strategy to attract high-value foreign investment while maintaining strong regulatory oversight. The framework was issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026 and published in the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum.
Why has Kuwait introduced the Golden Residency Programme?
The programme aims to:
Attract high-quality foreign investment
Strengthen Kuwait's position as a regional business hub
Enhance the country's appeal to international investors
Support long-term economic growth through foreign capital inflows
According to Kuwaiti authorities, the initiative is a key step towards attracting strategic investment and reinforcing the country's role as a leading investment destination in the region.
Who can apply for Kuwait's 15-year residency permit?
Under the new regulations, long-term residency permits may be granted to:
Owners of licensed investment entities
Business partners
Senior executives
Immediate family members of eligible applicants
Family members who may be included under the programme include:
Spouses
Parents
Children
Applicants must meet several mandatory requirements before they can be considered for the programme.
Clean criminal record - Applicants must provide a valid clean criminal record certificate as part of their application.
Valid passport - Applicants must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months at the time of application.
Accurate documentation - Authorities have made it clear that any application containing false information or forged documentation will be rejected. In some cases, residency may be cancelled and legal action may be taken against the applicant.
Kuwait has introduced substantial investment thresholds for businesses seeking to qualify under the programme.
Eligible investment entities must have - Minimum investment volume - A minimum investment volume of KD5 million (approximately $16.3 million).
Minimum capital requirement - Capital of at least KD1 million.
Capital verification - Applicants must provide proof that the required capital has been deposited within Kuwait.
Companies sponsoring investor residency must demonstrate a genuine operational presence within Kuwait. In addition, businesses must comply with employment requirements, including hiring quotas for Kuwaiti nationals established by KDIPA in coordination with the relevant authorities.
This requirement helps ensure that qualifying businesses contribute to the local economy and labour market.
Applications are processed by the General Directorate of Residency Affairs at the Ministry of Interior following recommendations from KDIPA. KDIPA is required to issue a decision within five working days of receiving a complete application.
Authorities retain the right to request additional information or supporting documentation if required during the review process.
Applicants who fail to provide requested information within 30 days will have their applications automatically rejected.
Yes, provided that all programme requirements continue to be met.
Investors seeking renewal must:
Apply at least 60 days before the permit expires
Demonstrate ongoing compliance with all legal requirements
Show that their business continues to satisfy the financial and operational conditions of the programme
Residency status remains subject to ongoing compliance throughout the validity period. Investors must continue to meet legal requirements, financial requirements and operational requirements. Failure to maintain compliance may affect residency status and future renewal eligibility.