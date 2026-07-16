GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

What is Kuwait's 15-year golden residency? Everything foreign investors need to know

Eligibility, requirements and applicant process for the new long-term residency visa

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwait City skyline
Kuwait City skyline
AFP

Dubai: In June, Kuwait introduced a new 15-year Golden Residency Permit designed to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's position as a regional business and investment hub. The programme represents one of the latest initiatives by GCC countries to attract and retain high-value investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Recently, Kuwait awarded its first 15-year Golden Residency to Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group International, under the country's newly launched long-term residency programme.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What is Kuwait's 15-year Golden Residency Permit?

Kuwait's 15-Year Golden Residency Permit is a long-term residency programme introduced in June 2026 that allows eligible foreign investors and certain business-related individuals to obtain residency permits of up to 15 years.

The initiative was launched as part of Kuwait's broader strategy to attract high-value foreign investment while maintaining strong regulatory oversight. The framework was issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026 and published in the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum.

Why has Kuwait introduced the Golden Residency Programme?

The programme aims to:

  • Attract high-quality foreign investment

  • Strengthen Kuwait's position as a regional business hub

  • Enhance the country's appeal to international investors

  • Support long-term economic growth through foreign capital inflows

According to Kuwaiti authorities, the initiative is a key step towards attracting strategic investment and reinforcing the country's role as a leading investment destination in the region.

Who can apply for Kuwait's 15-year residency permit?

Under the new regulations, long-term residency permits may be granted to:

  • Owners of licensed investment entities

  • Business partners

  • Senior executives

  • Immediate family members of eligible applicants

Family members who may be included under the programme include:

  • Spouses

  • Parents

  • Children

What are the main eligibility requirements?

Applicants must meet several mandatory requirements before they can be considered for the programme.

  • Clean criminal record - Applicants must provide a valid clean criminal record certificate as part of their application.

  • Valid passport -  Applicants must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months at the time of application.

  • Accurate documentation - Authorities have made it clear that any application containing false information or forged documentation will be rejected. In some cases, residency may be cancelled and legal action may be taken against the applicant.

What are the investment requirements?

Kuwait has introduced substantial investment thresholds for businesses seeking to qualify under the programme.

  • Eligible investment entities must have - Minimum investment volume - A minimum investment volume of KD5 million (approximately $16.3 million).

  • Minimum capital requirement - Capital of at least KD1 million.

  • Capital verification - Applicants must provide proof that the required capital has been deposited within Kuwait.

Companies sponsoring investor residency must demonstrate a genuine operational presence within Kuwait. In addition, businesses must comply with employment requirements, including hiring quotas for Kuwaiti nationals established by KDIPA in coordination with the relevant authorities.

This requirement helps ensure that qualifying businesses contribute to the local economy and labour market.

How does the application process work?

Applications are processed by the General Directorate of Residency Affairs at the Ministry of Interior following recommendations from KDIPA. KDIPA is required to issue a decision within five working days of receiving a complete application.

Authorities retain the right to request additional information or supporting documentation if required during the review process.

Applicants who fail to provide requested information within 30 days will have their applications automatically rejected.

Can the residency permit be renewed?

Yes, provided that all programme requirements continue to be met.

Investors seeking renewal must:

  • Apply at least 60 days before the permit expires

  • Demonstrate ongoing compliance with all legal requirements

  • Show that their business continues to satisfy the financial and operational conditions of the programme

Residency status remains subject to ongoing compliance throughout the validity period. Investors must continue to meet legal requirements, financial requirements and operational requirements. Failure to maintain compliance may affect residency status and future renewal eligibility.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The IDP is an international travel document regulated by the United Nations, which allows you to drive in a foreign country. For illustrative purposes only.

UAE residents: How to drive overseas legally

4m read
Image used for illustrative purposes only

Leaving UAE job? 4 steps to cancel your work permit

6m read
Taylor Swift pays $160,000 to cover NYC security costs for Madison Square Garden wedding

Behind Swift’s wedding: Mamdani reveals $160,000 bill

2m read
Permit holders must comply fully with the terms and conditions governing the use of chalets and licensed land plots.

Subleasing chalets now strictly banned in Kuwait

1m read