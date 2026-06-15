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Kuwait bans subleasing of state-owned chalets and land plots

Permit holders urged to comply with regulations and financial obligations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Permit holders must comply fully with the terms and conditions governing the use of chalets and licensed land plots.
Permit holders must comply fully with the terms and conditions governing the use of chalets and licensed land plots.
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Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Finance has warned chalet and state land permit holders against subleasing government properties, stressing that violations could lead to licence cancellation and immediate eviction.

The ministry said permit holders must comply fully with the terms and conditions governing the use of chalets and licensed land plots, as part of efforts to protect state assets and ensure their use in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

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Among the key conditions is a prohibition on renting or transferring the use of chalets and land plots to third parties under any arrangement. 

Permit holders are also required to maintain the boundaries of their allocated sites, avoid encroachments on neighbouring areas and adhere to all regulations governing the use of state-owned property.

The ministry further emphasised the importance of settling all financial obligations and outstanding fees within the prescribed timeframes.

The ministry warned that any breach of licence conditions, misuse of the property or failure to meet financial commitments could trigger legal and administrative action. 

Penalties may include the termination of the permit and the removal of occupants from the site without prior notice.

The ministry urged all licence holders to review their obligations and comply with the conditions attached to their permits to avoid enforcement measures.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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