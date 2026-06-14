National carrier begins twice-weekly service on Sunday and Thursday
Kuwait Airways on Sunday launched its first commercial flights to the Greek island of Mykonos, operating twice-weekly services on Sundays and Thursdays as part of its 2026 summer schedule.
Acting Chief Executive Officer Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the new route reflects the airline’s commitment to expanding its seasonal destination network and offering travellers a wider range of options to some of the world’s leading tourist destinations, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
He described Mykonos as one of Europe’s most popular summer destinations, known for its distinctive tourism appeal and natural attractions, adding that the airline continues to enhance its services and broaden travel options in line with passengers’ needs while providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience.
The new destination forms part of Kuwait Airways’ summer operational plan, which aims to provide a flexible and diversified network linking Kuwait with numerous cities and holiday destinations worldwide.
Al Shatti said the national carrier would continue implementing its operational strategy in line with the highest standards, reinforcing its position as Kuwait’s national airline while offering customers enhanced services and competitive travel options throughout the year.