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Kuwait Airways launches first commercial flights to Greece’s Mykonos

National carrier begins twice-weekly service on Sunday and Thursday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait Airways today launched its first commercial flights to the Greek island of Mykonos, operating twice-weekly services on Sundays and Thursdays as part of its 2026 summer schedule.
Kuwait Airways today launched its first commercial flights to the Greek island of Mykonos, operating twice-weekly services on Sundays and Thursdays as part of its 2026 summer schedule.
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Kuwait Airways on Sunday launched its first commercial flights to the Greek island of Mykonos, operating twice-weekly services on Sundays and Thursdays as part of its 2026 summer schedule.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the new route reflects the airline’s commitment to expanding its seasonal destination network and offering travellers a wider range of options to some of the world’s leading tourist destinations, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

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He described Mykonos as one of Europe’s most popular summer destinations, known for its distinctive tourism appeal and natural attractions, adding that the airline continues to enhance its services and broaden travel options in line with passengers’ needs while providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

The new destination forms part of Kuwait Airways’ summer operational plan, which aims to provide a flexible and diversified network linking Kuwait with numerous cities and holiday destinations worldwide.

Al Shatti said the national carrier would continue implementing its operational strategy in line with the highest standards, reinforcing its position as Kuwait’s national airline while offering customers enhanced services and competitive travel options throughout the year.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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