Citizenship will also be withdrawn from those who acquired it by dependency
Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 2,193 people under a series of decrees published in the country's Official Gazette, Kuwait Today, as the Gulf state continues its review of nationality files.
The decrees, published on Sunday, state that Kuwaiti citizenship will also be withdrawn from individuals who acquired it by dependency through those whose nationality has been revoked.
The latest measures form part of an ongoing campaign by Kuwaiti authorities to reassess citizenship records and implement decisions issued by the relevant government bodies. In recent months, the government has announced successive decrees revoking the nationality of thousands of individuals under provisions of the country's nationality law.
The Official Gazette did not provide further details on the identities of those affected or the specific legal grounds for the latest withdrawals.