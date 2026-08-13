Suspect allegedly issued sick leave certificates and sold herbal mixtures for money
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a woman accused of illegally treating patients from her home, issuing sick leave certificates and selling herbal mixtures in return for money, the Interior Ministry said.
The Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Forgery Department, uncovered the operation after receiving information that the Azerbaijani woman was practising medicine without a licence and using her private residence in Jaber Al Ahmad City as a fully equipped healthcare facility.
Investigations and surveillance found that the suspect was allegedly receiving patients, providing medical consultations and treatment, preparing and selling herbal mixtures, and issuing sick leave certificates without the required approvals or licences.
After obtaining the necessary legal authorisation, investigators raided the residence and caught the woman practising unlicensed medical activities. Equipment used for medical procedures and materials and tools for preparing herbal mixtures were also seized.
Authorities found KD11,651 in cash, as well as foreign currencies, an iPad and a computer containing patients’ records.
Investigations also found that the woman allegedly operated the scheme with a doctor working at a government hospital. The pair were accused of issuing sick leave certificates and providing medical consultations and examinations for payments ranging from KD5 to KD30.
The woman and the seized items were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.