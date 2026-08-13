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Kuwait arrests woman for running illegal home clinic

Suspect allegedly issued sick leave certificates and sold herbal mixtures for money

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A woman was arrested by Kuwaiti forces for illegally treating patients from her home, issuing sick leave certificates and selling herbal mixtures in return for money.
A woman was arrested by Kuwaiti forces for illegally treating patients from her home, issuing sick leave certificates and selling herbal mixtures in return for money.
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Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a woman accused of illegally treating patients from her home, issuing sick leave certificates and selling herbal mixtures in return for money, the Interior Ministry said.

The Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation’s Anti-Counterfeiting and Forgery Department, uncovered the operation after receiving information that the Azerbaijani woman was practising medicine without a licence and using her private residence in Jaber Al Ahmad City as a fully equipped healthcare facility.

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Investigations and surveillance found that the suspect was allegedly receiving patients, providing medical consultations and treatment, preparing and selling herbal mixtures, and issuing sick leave certificates without the required approvals or licences.

After obtaining the necessary legal authorisation, investigators raided the residence and caught the woman practising unlicensed medical activities. Equipment used for medical procedures and materials and tools for preparing herbal mixtures were also seized.

Authorities found KD11,651 in cash, as well as foreign currencies, an iPad and a computer containing patients’ records.

Investigations also found that the woman allegedly operated the scheme with a doctor working at a government hospital. The pair were accused of issuing sick leave certificates and providing medical consultations and examinations for payments ranging from KD5 to KD30.

The woman and the seized items were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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