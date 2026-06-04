The suspect was detained to serve a final 10-year prison sentence
Egyptian authorities have arrested a man accused of posing as a heart surgeon and university professor while operating a medical clinic using forged qualifications and official documents, security officials said.
The suspect was detained to serve a final 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in cases involving forgery and impersonation, according to Egyptian media reports citing security investigations.
Investigators said the man presented himself as head of the cardiac surgery department at Ain Shams University and allegedly used forged academic certificates and official documents, including four national identity cards. Authorities said he had no connection to the medical profession.
The investigation found that the suspect had previously been dismissed from the Faculty of Languages but later opened a clinic in central Cairo and practised medicine without legal authorisation, allegedly relying on falsified documents and fabricated professional credentials.
Ain Shams University said the man had never been a member of its faculty and had no past or present affiliation with the institution or its hospitals. The university said it would continue to pursue legal action against anyone attempting to misuse its name or forge its official documents.
The Egyptian Medical Syndicate described the case as "shocking", saying it raised important questions about how the suspect was able to operate a clinic and practise medicine for an extended period without detection.
The syndicate urged the public to verify doctors' credentials through its official online database and said cases involving forged medical identities were routinely referred to prosecutors.