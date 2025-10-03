Dubai Police arrest man over illegal hair transplants in apartment

Police found one room of a 3-bedroom apartment had been converted into an illegal clinic
Dubai Police’s Anti-Economic Crimes Department, working in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), has arrested a man for practising medicine without a licence by performing hair transplant procedures in his apartment. Authorities said the suspect’s actions put clients’ lives at risk and violated UAE laws.
The suspect had been advertising his unlicensed hair transplant services via videos on a dedicated social media account, putting clients’ health at risk. The arrest came after a detailed investigation by Dubai Police in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
The Anti-Economic Crimes team raided the suspect’s three-bedroom apartment, discovering that two rooms were used for family living while the third had been transformed into an illegal medical clinic. Officers found medical devices, surgical instruments, anaesthetics, disinfectants, and other chemicals used in hair transplant procedures, all without proper health and safety standards.
The apartment has been closed, all medical equipment confiscated, and legal action initiated against the suspect. Dubai Police emphasised that such illegal practices pose serious risks to public health and safety.
Authorities reminded residents to only seek medical and cosmetic services at licensed clinics and to verify the qualifications of healthcare providers. Dubai Police also encouraged the public to report any suspicious or illegal medical activities through official communication channels.
