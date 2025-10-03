GOLD/FOREX
Crime

Dubai Police arrest man over illegal hair transplants in apartment

Police found one room of a 3-bedroom apartment had been converted into an illegal clinic

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Police raid apartment, stop unlicensed hair transplant operations
Dubai Police’s Anti-Economic Crimes Department, working in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), has arrested a man for practising medicine without a licence by performing hair transplant procedures in his apartment. Authorities said the suspect’s actions put clients’ lives at risk and violated UAE laws.

Promoting fake clinics on social media

The suspect had been advertising his unlicensed hair transplant services via videos on a dedicated social media account, putting clients’ health at risk. The arrest came after a detailed investigation by Dubai Police in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Home turned into makeshift clinic

The Anti-Economic Crimes team raided the suspect’s three-bedroom apartment, discovering that two rooms were used for family living while the third had been transformed into an illegal medical clinic. Officers found medical devices, surgical instruments, anaesthetics, disinfectants, and other chemicals used in hair transplant procedures, all without proper health and safety standards.

Authorities shut down illegal operations

The apartment has been closed, all medical equipment confiscated, and legal action initiated against the suspect. Dubai Police emphasised that such illegal practices pose serious risks to public health and safety.

Warning to residents

Authorities reminded residents to only seek medical and cosmetic services at licensed clinics and to verify the qualifications of healthcare providers. Dubai Police also encouraged the public to report any suspicious or illegal medical activities through official communication channels.

Related Topics:
crimeDubai Police

