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Oman mulls mandatory drug tests for new employees

Health Ministry says proposal is under review and no decision has yet been approved

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Oman mulls mandatory drug tests for new employees

Dubai: Oman's Ministry of Health has clarified that a circulated document on mandatory drug screening for newly recruited employees in government and private sector entities is an internal discussion paper and does not constitute an approved policy.

In a statement, the ministry said the document was issued to relevant departments solely to discuss implementation mechanisms ahead of any potential rollout.

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It stressed that any decision to introduce mandatory drug testing would be taken only in coordination with the concerned authorities, with implementation procedures and timelines to be announced once formally approved.

The ministry said it is committed to strengthening an integrated public health framework aimed at preventing the misuse of narcotic and psychotropic substances, reducing their spread, protecting society and reinforcing occupational health and safety standards in workplaces.

It added that details of any approved policy and its implementation phases would be announced through its official communication channels, urging the public to rely on official sources for updates.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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