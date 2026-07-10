Man visits dentist for one aching tooth, leaves after 12 teeth are pulled

Patient sought treatment for one painful tooth before undergoing extensive extractions.
It began with one aching tooth.
A 63-year-old man walked into a private dental clinic in eastern China expecting treatment for a routine toothache. He left having undergone 12 tooth extractions.
Now the procedure is under investigation.
Health authorities in Anhui province have ordered the clinic to refund the patient's treatment costs and implement corrective measures after determining that the man received treatment beyond what he had originally sought. The case has also reignited debate over standards of care at some private dental clinics in China.
According to Chinese media, the patient visited the clinic complaining of pain in a single tooth.
During the consultation, dentists recommended a far more extensive course of treatment. By the end of the visit, 12 teeth had been removed.
The patient later questioned whether such an operation had been necessary.
His complaint eventually reached regional health authorities, who launched an investigation and later ordered the clinic to rectify its practices. Officials have not disclosed whether disciplinary action will be taken against the dentist involved.
The story quickly spread across Chinese social media.
The case also revived memories of another widely reported incident last year.
In 2024, a patient in China died after undergoing the extraction of 23 teeth and the placement of 12 dental implants during a single procedure. That case prompted widespread scrutiny of aggressive dental treatment and renewed calls for tighter oversight of private clinics.
Dental experts say there is no fixed limit on the number of teeth that can be extracted in a single operation.
The decision depends on a number of factors, including the patient's health, the condition of the teeth and whether multiple extractions are medically necessary. Larger procedures can also increase the risk of bleeding, infection and a longer recovery period.
China's private dental sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade as demand for implants, cosmetic procedures and specialist care has grown. At the same time, regulators have encountered growing pressure to ensure treatment recommendations are driven by clinical need rather than commercial incentives.
That wider debate is now part of this case.
For investigators, the focus is no longer the toothache that brought the patient to the clinic. It is whether the treatment that followed met accepted medical standards—and whether enough safeguards exist to stop similar cases from happening again.