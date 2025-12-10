GOLD/FOREX
India

UP woman dies after fake doctor, his nephew try surgery using YouTube video

Unlicensed duo attempted the operation while drunk, leading to the woman’s death

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
There, clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly claimed her abdominal pain was caused by stones and insisted she required surgery. He estimated the cost at Rs25,000, and the husband deposited ₹20,000 before the procedure began. Illustrative image
Guld News Archives

Dubai: A shocking case of medical negligence has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, where a woman died after an illegal clinic owner and his nephew allegedly attempted surgery on her by following a YouTube video tutorial.

Police said the duo had been running the clinic without any valid medical authorisation, an NDTV report said.

According to the complaint, Munishra Rawat, who suffered from a stone–related ailment, was taken by her husband to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya in Kothi on December 5.

There, clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly claimed her abdominal pain was caused by stones and insisted she required surgery. He estimated the cost at Rs25,000, and the husband deposited ₹20,000 before the procedure began.

Frightening

What happened next is the core of the horror.

The husband told police that Mishra — allegedly drunk at the time — began the “operation” after watching a YouTube tutorial on his phone. He claimed Mishra made a deep incision in Munishra’s abdomen, cutting several veins. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she died the next evening, on December 6.

Mishra’s nephew, Vivek Kumar Mishra, assisted during the surgery. Police said Vivek works at an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli and had used his government job as a cover to help operate the illegal clinic for years.

Authorities have since sealed the clinic.

A case has been registered against both men for causing death by negligence, along with charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police say efforts are underway to arrest the accused, who allegedly operated the clinic despite having no medical training whatsoever.

