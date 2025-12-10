There, clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly claimed her abdominal pain was caused by stones and insisted she required surgery. He estimated the cost at Rs25,000, and the husband deposited ₹20,000 before the procedure began.

The husband told police that Mishra — allegedly drunk at the time — began the “operation” after watching a YouTube tutorial on his phone. He claimed Mishra made a deep incision in Munishra’s abdomen, cutting several veins. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she died the next evening, on December 6.

A case has been registered against both men for causing death by negligence, along with charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police say efforts are underway to arrest the accused, who allegedly operated the clinic despite having no medical training whatsoever.

Mishra’s nephew, Vivek Kumar Mishra, assisted during the surgery. Police said Vivek works at an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli and had used his government job as a cover to help operate the illegal clinic for years.

