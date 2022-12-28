Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a foreign doctor to one month in prison and ordered his deportation from the country after serving the term, after he was convicted of providing a fake experience certificate, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The case surfaced after the Egyptian doctor, who had worked at a private hospital in Kuwait, forwarded documents, including an experience certificate to get a job in another Gulf country, Al Qabas said.
When the documents were verified, the experience certificate was found to be false.
The hospital’s lawyer argued at the court that the doctor’s act was “unethical and dishnouring” besides marking forgery of official documents.