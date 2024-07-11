Cairo: Saudi health and security authorities have caught a person who claimed to treat infertility and neurological disorders in the port city of Jeddah.

Investigations showed the self-styled healer had been previously stricken off the register of medical practice due to gross violations.

His arrest came following a tip-off that he was running an unlicensed clinic inside a contracting office in Jeddah without observing medical and hygienic rules, thus putting the health of unsuspecting patients at risk and breaching Saudi regulations.

Expired medicines and psychotropic drugs as well as unsafe medicinal substances of unknown origin were seized in the place.

The Ministry of Health said the suspect had violated the kingdom’s law on health profession practice and rules pertaining to fertilisation, embryology and infertility treatment.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of SR500,000. Additionally, the owner of the building, which housed the illegal clinic, has been referred to the competent agencies while procedures are being taken to refer to court all those proven to be involved in the case.

The incident comes days after authorities said another man was put in jail and ordered to pay a fine of SR15,000 in the northern region of Tabuk after he was found guilty of illegally selling slimming drugs.

The ministry’s compliance teams found out that the medicines were not registered by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and that the offender has not obtained a licence to practise a health profession.