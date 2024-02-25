Dubai: Saudi security forces have detained 19,431 individuals for illegally residing in the country, following inspection raids conducted across all regions.
Among the detainees, 11,897 violated the Residency Law, 4,254 breached the Border Security Law and 3,280 infringed upon the Labour Law. The security campaigns were held from February 15 to 21, 2024.
A total of 971 people were apprehended while attempting illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, with 39 per cent being Yemeni, 57 per cent Ethiopian, and 4 per cent of other nationalities.
Additionally, 36 individuals were caught trying to exit Saudi Arabia illegally, and 15 were arrested for aiding violators by transporting, harbouring, or employing them.
Currently, 58,365 such people are facing legal action for various violations, including 53,636 men and 4,729 women. Efforts to repatriate violators include referring 50,839 individuals to their diplomatic missions for travel documents and 1,624 for travel reservations, with 9,566 already deported.
The Ministry of Interior has warned that facilitating the illegal entry, transport or accommodation of violators could result in up to 15 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to SR1 million, confiscation of vehicles and properties used in the crime, and publicising the violator’s name at their expense.
The ministry encourages the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and 999 or 996 in other regions.