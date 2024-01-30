Dubai: Abeer AlAkel was appointed the new CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla following the arrest of Amr Al Madani on allegations of money laundering.
AlAkel will work closely with local and international experts in archaeology, heritage conservation and preservation, architecture and master planning to deliver an environmentally sensitive transformation of AlUla, according to the company’s website.
Al Madani was arrested for allegedly obtaining contracts for a separate company, which he has ownership in, putting the value of the contracts at around SR207m (Dh202 million,) the official anti-corruption authority said in a statement.