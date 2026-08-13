How Abu Dhabi doctors solved a 40kg weight-loss mystery with robotic surgery

Dr. Mohamed Baguneid, Chair of the Vascular Surgery Division at SSMC, said the case is a reminder of how easily MALS can slip through the cracks. "Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome is a rare condition that can often go undiagnosed because its symptoms overlap with a number of more common gastrointestinal disorders," he explained in a press statement. "Cases like this highlight the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration, advanced diagnostic capabilities and specialist expertise in identifying the root cause of complex presentations. Bringing together specialists from multiple disciplines allowed us to reach a diagnosis and develop a treatment plan tailored to the patient's needs."