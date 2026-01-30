China: Baby hospitalised with 600+ needle marks, police probe abuse

Investigation launched into suspected maltreatment after hospital staff raise alarm
A one-year-old boy in northern China’s Shanxi province was hospitalised with more than 600 needle marks on his body, authorities reported, triggering a police investigation into suspected abuse. The child, identified in local media as Wang Wang, was admitted to a hospital in Hunyuan County earlier this month after his parents reported that he had fallen ill with a fever.
According to a statement issued by the Hunyuan County Public Security Bureau, medical staff were alarmed to find hundreds of puncture wounds covering the infant’s limbs, torso and head.
As per a South China Morning Post report, forensic checks and photographs of the injuries prompted local police to suspect that the marks may have been caused intentionally, rather than as part of a medical treatment. The agency said the case is now being treated as suspected child maltreatment or assault and is under active investigation.
Hunyuan police confirmed they have detained the mother, surnamed Liu, for questioning, and further interviews with medical personnel, relatives and neighbours are ongoing. Officials said they would release additional information once inquiries are completed.
China’s Criminal Law and domestic child protection regulations set penalties for custodial abuse and endangerment, with severe sentences possible when harm to a minor is proven. Police and social work agencies may also become involved in subsequent welfare proceedings.
