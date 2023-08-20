Police probe



Police are investigating Letby's entire tenure at the Countess of Chester and at the Liverpool Women's Hospital where she also previously worked, sifting through more than 4,000 neo-natal unit admissions between 2012 and 2016.



Nigel Scawn, medical director at the Countess of Chester, said the case had a "profound impact" on the hospital's patients but "significant changes" have been made since Letby worked there.



The government meanwhile announced an independent inquiry into Letby's case, and will look at how concerns by clinicians were dealt with by hospital management.



UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it would help the victims' parents and families "get the answers they need" and "help... identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met".

Her case revived memories of two of Britain's infamous medical murderers, doctor Harold Shipman and nurse Beverley Allitt.

Shipman, a general practitioner, hanged himself in prison in 2004, four years after being convicted of killing 15 of his patients.

A later public inquiry concluded he killed about 250 patients with lethal morphine injections between 1971 and 1998.



Allitt - a nurse dubbed the "angel of death" - was jailed for life in 1993 after being convicted of murdering four young children in her care, attempting to murder three others and other offences.

