Dentist, clinic fined Dh100,000 for botched implant in Al Ain

Medical centre and dentist held jointly liable for error during implant surgery
Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a medical centre and one of its dentists to pay Dh100,000 in compensation to a patient who suffered severe pain and complications following a botched dental implant procedure.
According to court documents, the patient filed a lawsuit against the medical centre and the treating dentist, seeking Dh300,000 in damages for physical, financial, and emotional distress.
The complaint stemmed from a dental implant procedure that resulted in a non-severe medical error affecting the upper jawbone, causing intense pain and forcing the patient to undergo several corrective surgeries — including a complex operation under general anaesthesia to remove the implant from his sinus cavity.
A report by the Higher Committee for Medical Liability confirmed the dentist’s mistake, noting that the care provided did not meet accepted medical standards. The committee found the dentist failed to properly assess the implant’s stability or exercise sufficient caution during the corrective procedure, leading to its displacement into the sinus.
The court ruled both the medical centre and the dentist jointly liable and ordered them to pay compensation, stating that while the error was not classified as severe, it caused significant suffering and long-term complications for the patient.
