GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dentist, clinic fined Dh100,000 for botched implant in Al Ain

Medical centre and dentist held jointly liable for error during implant surgery

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image. A report by the Higher Committee for Medical Liability confirmed the dentist’s mistake, noting that the care provided did not meet accepted medical standards.
Illustrative image. A report by the Higher Committee for Medical Liability confirmed the dentist’s mistake, noting that the care provided did not meet accepted medical standards.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a medical centre and one of its dentists to pay Dh100,000 in compensation to a patient who suffered severe pain and complications following a botched dental implant procedure.

According to court documents, the patient filed a lawsuit against the medical centre and the treating dentist, seeking Dh300,000 in damages for physical, financial, and emotional distress.

The complaint stemmed from a dental implant procedure that resulted in a non-severe medical error affecting the upper jawbone, causing intense pain and forcing the patient to undergo several corrective surgeries — including a complex operation under general anaesthesia to remove the implant from his sinus cavity.

A report by the Higher Committee for Medical Liability confirmed the dentist’s mistake, noting that the care provided did not meet accepted medical standards. The committee found the dentist failed to properly assess the implant’s stability or exercise sufficient caution during the corrective procedure, leading to its displacement into the sinus.

The court ruled both the medical centre and the dentist jointly liable and ordered them to pay compensation, stating that while the error was not classified as severe, it caused significant suffering and long-term complications for the patient.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEal ain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE court rejects claim over Dh34,199 in phone charges

UAE court rejects claim over Dh34,199 in phone charges

2m read
UAE court to deport expat for unauthorised car use

UAE court to deport expat for unauthorised car use

2m read
Convicted buyer transferred car to third party to evade repayment, court rules

UAE court orders Dh203,000 payment in car fraud case

1m read
UAE court redefines liability of cosmetic surgeons

After patient’s death, UAE court tightens surgery rules

2m read