Prosecutors cite series of medical failures, falsified records
Egypt’s Administrative Prosecution has referred 12 doctors and nurses to an urgent disciplinary trial over the death of a patient, citing a series of medical malpractices and procedural violations, authorities said.
The case, which has drawn attention in Qalyubia governorate, involved a patient admitted to a public health insurance hospital with a fracture to the neck of the femur. Investigations found the patient was taken to surgery without completing essential scans and tests, in what prosecutors described as the first critical failure.
Further inquiries showed that an unsuitable partial hip replacement was fitted, despite the presence of an older fracture requiring specialised treatment, leading to immediate dislocation.
Investigators also uncovered falsified daily medical records, which indicated the patient was not in pain despite worsening complications, delaying intervention.
The patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly due to severe infection, with inappropriate antibiotics prescribed that did not match laboratory results, allowing the infection to spread. The patient later suffered brain dysfunction, circulatory collapse and cardiac arrest, resulting in death.
Those referred to trial include an orthopaedic consultant, four specialists, anaesthesia and intensive care doctors, resident physicians and two members of nursing staff.
The public prosecution has been notified to examine potential criminal liability, as authorities seek to strengthen oversight of medical protocols and prevent similar incidents.