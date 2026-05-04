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Egypt refers 12 medical staff to disciplinary trial over patient death

Prosecutors cite series of medical failures, falsified records

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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12 doctors and nurses referred to an urgent disciplinary trial over the death of a patient following a series of malpractices.
12 doctors and nurses referred to an urgent disciplinary trial over the death of a patient following a series of malpractices.
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 Egypt’s Administrative Prosecution has referred 12 doctors and nurses to an urgent disciplinary trial over the death of a patient, citing a series of medical malpractices and procedural violations, authorities said.

The case, which has drawn attention in Qalyubia governorate, involved a patient admitted to a public health insurance hospital with a fracture to the neck of the femur. Investigations found the patient was taken to surgery without completing essential scans and tests, in what prosecutors described as the first critical failure.

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Further inquiries showed that an unsuitable partial hip replacement was fitted, despite the presence of an older fracture requiring specialised treatment, leading to immediate dislocation.

Investigators also uncovered falsified daily medical records, which indicated the patient was not in pain despite worsening complications, delaying intervention.

The patient’s condition deteriorated rapidly due to severe infection, with inappropriate antibiotics prescribed that did not match laboratory results, allowing the infection to spread. The patient later suffered brain dysfunction, circulatory collapse and cardiac arrest, resulting in death.

Those referred to trial include an orthopaedic consultant, four specialists, anaesthesia and intensive care doctors, resident physicians and two members of nursing staff.

The public prosecution has been notified to examine potential criminal liability, as authorities seek to strengthen oversight of medical protocols and prevent similar incidents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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