GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

UAE court awards man, 2 daughters Dh1.1 million in fatal medical negligence case

Dubai court rules in medical negligence case

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The report concluded that the care provided fell below accepted medical standards.
The report concluded that the care provided fell below accepted medical standards.
Shutterstock

A Dubai court has ordered a doctor and a hospital to jointly pay Dh1.1 million in compensation to a husband and his two daughters following the death of a patient due to medical negligence after gastric sleeve surgery.

The Dubai Civil Court of First Instance found both defendants liable after the woman died from complications linked to a post-operative gastric leak that was not effectively managed.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to court documents, the patient initially appeared stable after surgery but returned to hospital days later with symptoms of a leak. Although further intervention was carried out, her condition deteriorated over several weeks, Emarat Al Youm reported.

A report by the Higher Committee for Medical Liability found persistent infection and inflammation due to failure to control the leak, alongside delays in conducting critical diagnostic procedures and adopting alternative treatments. The patient was not transferred to a specialised facility despite the severity of her condition.

The report concluded that the care provided fell below accepted medical standards, directly leading to severe complications, multiple organ failure and death.

The court awarded Dh100,000 to the husband for medical expenses and Dh1 million in moral damages to the family, with 5 per cent interest payable from the date the ruling becomes final.

Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

Dubai heirs seek Dh8.6m over undelivered luxury car

2m read
Dubai court rejects Dh360m compensation claim by company manager

Court rejects Dh360m compensation claim by manager

2m read
Hospital in Dubai ushers in new era in brain surgery

Hospital in Dubai ushers in new era in brain surgery

2m read
Parents deny murder charges as details of neglect emerge in London.

Parents accused of starving toddler to death

1m read