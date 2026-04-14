Dubai court rules in medical negligence case
A Dubai court has ordered a doctor and a hospital to jointly pay Dh1.1 million in compensation to a husband and his two daughters following the death of a patient due to medical negligence after gastric sleeve surgery.
The Dubai Civil Court of First Instance found both defendants liable after the woman died from complications linked to a post-operative gastric leak that was not effectively managed.
According to court documents, the patient initially appeared stable after surgery but returned to hospital days later with symptoms of a leak. Although further intervention was carried out, her condition deteriorated over several weeks, Emarat Al Youm reported.
A report by the Higher Committee for Medical Liability found persistent infection and inflammation due to failure to control the leak, alongside delays in conducting critical diagnostic procedures and adopting alternative treatments. The patient was not transferred to a specialised facility despite the severity of her condition.
The report concluded that the care provided fell below accepted medical standards, directly leading to severe complications, multiple organ failure and death.
The court awarded Dh100,000 to the husband for medical expenses and Dh1 million in moral damages to the family, with 5 per cent interest payable from the date the ruling becomes final.