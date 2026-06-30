They include medical centre, a clinic, physiotherapy centres, home healthcare service
Dubai: Seven private healthcare facilities in Kuwait have been shut over serious violations. Health Minister Ahmad Al Awadhi ordered the closure of the seven healthcare facilities and referred a medical centre to the Medical Liability Authority after a joint inspection uncovered serious violations of health regulations, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The ministry said the closures cover a medical centre, a clinic, physiotherapy centres and home healthcare service providers after inspectors identified breaches of licensing requirements, professional practice rules and technical and administrative regulations.
The medical centre in Salmiya was referred to the Medical Liability Authority for investigation following a joint inspection involving the Ministry of Health's Health Licensing Department, the Drug Inspection Department, the Public Authority for Manpower and the General Department of Criminal Investigation.
Inspectors found several people practising healthcare professions without the required licences. Among them was an individual registered on his civil identity card as a sales representative who was found treating patients, providing medical consultations and administering Botox and dermal filler injections. A receptionist was also found carrying out pre-treatment medical procedures.
The inspection also uncovered pharmaceutical violations, including the possession of injectable medicines and materials used in therapeutic and cosmetic procedures without the approvals required from the ministry's Drug Inspection Department.
The ministry said the joint campaign reflects continued coordination among government agencies to ensure compliance with regulations governing Kuwait's private healthcare sector.