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Kuwait shuts seven private healthcare facilities over serious violations

They include medical centre, a clinic, physiotherapy centres, home healthcare service

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Seven private healthcare facilities have been shut in Kuwait for serious violations.
Seven private healthcare facilities have been shut in Kuwait for serious violations.
AFP-STR

Dubai: Seven private healthcare facilities in Kuwait have been shut over serious violations. Health Minister Ahmad Al Awadhi ordered the closure of the seven healthcare facilities and referred a medical centre to the Medical Liability Authority after a joint inspection uncovered serious violations of health regulations, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry said the closures cover a medical centre, a clinic, physiotherapy centres and home healthcare service providers after inspectors identified breaches of licensing requirements, professional practice rules and technical and administrative regulations.

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The medical centre in Salmiya was referred to the Medical Liability Authority for investigation following a joint inspection involving the Ministry of Health's Health Licensing Department, the Drug Inspection Department, the Public Authority for Manpower and the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

Inspectors found several people practising healthcare professions without the required licences. Among them was an individual registered on his civil identity card as a sales representative who was found treating patients, providing medical consultations and administering Botox and dermal filler injections. A receptionist was also found carrying out pre-treatment medical procedures.

The inspection also uncovered pharmaceutical violations, including the possession of injectable medicines and materials used in therapeutic and cosmetic procedures without the approvals required from the ministry's Drug Inspection Department.

The ministry said the joint campaign reflects continued coordination among government agencies to ensure compliance with regulations governing Kuwait's private healthcare sector.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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