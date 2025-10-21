Two employees arrested at work, confessed, and implicated a third in passport record fraud
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested three civil employees working in passport control at the country’s land crossings for exploiting their positions to manipulate the system that records travellers’ entry and exit, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
The Land Ports Investigations Department of the Criminal Investigation Department confirmed that the three employees, stationed at the General Department of Land Ports, tampered with the Ministry of Interior’s computer system for recording travellers’ movements.
Authorities said the investigation began after receiving information that two employees at the Nuwaiseeb border crossing and one at the Salmi crossing had abused their official positions by entering false travel data into the system.
They allegedly created fictitious entry and exit records for two female Kuwaiti citizens who were, in reality, outside the country. Coordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour revealed that the women were illegally receiving financial assistance despite having left Kuwait months earlier.
Verification by Saudi authorities confirmed discrepancies between the actual border records and the data registered in Kuwait’s system, exposing the fraud.
Following the investigation, the Public Prosecution granted legal authorisation to detain the suspects. The first two employees were arrested at their workplaces and confessed to the charges, also implicating a third employee from the Salmi Passports Department who assisted in manipulating the automated system.
All three defendants have been referred to the competent judicial authorities, and legal proceedings are underway in accordance with Kuwaiti law.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox