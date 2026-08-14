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Kuwaiti arrested after police uncover marijuana farm inside home

Police seize 6kg of marijuana and KD17,820 in cash after raiding a home in Kuwait's Doha

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A search of the home uncovered six kilograms of marijuana allegedly prepared for distribution and about 250 grams of hashish.
A search of the home uncovered six kilograms of marijuana allegedly prepared for distribution and about 250 grams of hashish.
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Kuwait: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a citizen accused of turning his home into an indoor marijuana-growing operation, seizing six kilograms of marijuana, hashish and thousands of dinars in suspected drug proceeds.

The arrest followed an investigation by the International Drug Control Department of Kuwait’s General Department for Narcotics Control, which identified a house in the Doha area that investigators said had been equipped for the cultivation and production of marijuana.

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After obtaining the necessary legal authorisation and monitoring the suspect’s movements, officers raided the property and arrested him, according to the account of the operation.

A search of the home uncovered six kilograms of marijuana allegedly prepared for distribution and about 250 grams of hashish. Police also seized equipment used to cultivate marijuana indoors.

Officers recovered 17,820 Kuwaiti dinars in cash, which authorities suspect was generated through the sale and distribution of drugs.

The seized drugs, cash and cultivation equipment were confiscated, while the suspect was referred to the competent authorities for further legal proceedings.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has repeatedly said it is intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking and distribution, including operations targeting cultivation and production inside residential properties.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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