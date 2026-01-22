The court said the arrest were lawful and carried out under a valid judicial warrant
Dubai: Kuwait's Criminal Court sentenced a Kuwaiti woman to 15 years in prison and fined her KD10,000 after convicting her of cultivating, trafficking and using cannabis and psychotropic substances, following a security operation that led to the raid of her home.
The ruling came after the General Department for Drug Control arrested the defendant during a surveillance operation and subsequent house search, which uncovered quantities of drugs and equipment used for cultivation and preparation, local media reported.
According to the ruling, the court found that the primary defendant had grown narcotic substances inside her residence and possessed materials and tools used in drug cultivation, with the intent to traffic and consume the substances.
During the search, officers seized quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances, along with equipment used for growing and processing them.
As for the second defendant, a Kuwaiti man, the court decided to refrain from imposing a sentence on him for drug use after establishing that he had only consumed the substances and had not taken part in cultivation or trafficking. The court cited the circumstances of the case in extending leniency.
In its reasoning, the court said the arrest and search procedures were lawful and carried out under a valid judicial warrant, rejecting defence claims that the measures were invalid.
