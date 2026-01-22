GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwaiti woman jailed for 15 years over cannabis cultivation and trafficking case

The court said the arrest were lawful and carried out under a valid judicial warrant

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
NCB secures 15-year jail term for trafficker held in MP in 2021
NCB secures 15-year jail term for trafficker held in MP in 2021

Dubai: Kuwait's Criminal Court  sentenced a Kuwaiti woman to 15 years in prison and fined her KD10,000 after convicting her of cultivating, trafficking and using cannabis and psychotropic substances, following a security operation that led to the raid of her home.

The ruling came after the General Department for Drug Control arrested the defendant during a surveillance operation and subsequent house search, which uncovered quantities of drugs and equipment used for cultivation and preparation, local media reported.

According to the ruling, the court found that the primary defendant had grown narcotic substances inside her residence and possessed materials and tools used in drug cultivation, with the intent to traffic and consume the substances.

During the search, officers seized quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances, along with equipment used for growing and processing them.

As for the second defendant, a Kuwaiti man, the court decided to refrain from imposing a sentence on him for drug use after establishing that he had only consumed the substances and had not taken part in cultivation or trafficking. The court cited the circumstances of the case in extending leniency.

In its reasoning, the court said the arrest and search procedures were lawful and carried out under a valid judicial warrant, rejecting defence claims that the measures were invalid.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image.

Kuwait jails Salman Al Khalidi for 15 years

2m read
Court orders fraudsters to repay woman Dh40,900

Court orders fraudsters to repay woman Dh40,900

2m read
Authorities confirmed drug use before woman is penalised. [Illustrative image]

Dubai woman, 22, fined Dh5,000 for drug consumption

1m read
For illustrative purposes only

Court awards Dh2m in fatal medical negligence case

2m read