Scattered rain, dust storms forecast as unsettled weather grips Kuwait

Cold, humid air and shifting winds to bring unstable conditions through the weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Kuwait is set to see scattered rainfall and unsettled weather over the weekend, starting from Friday evening, with conditions expected to stabilise gradually from Monday, the Meteorological Department said.

Dharar Al Ali, Acting Director of the department, said the country is currently under the influence of a high-pressure system that will retreat from Thursday evening, allowing a surface low-pressure system to move in from the southwest. This, combined with an upper-level low, is expected to bring relatively cold and humid air, increasing low- and mid-level cloud cover, including cumulonimbus clouds.

Friday’s weather is expected be cold to cool and cloudy, with variable to southeasterly winds at 8 to 38 km/h. Scattered rain is possible later in the day, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. Sea conditions will be slight to moderate.

On Saturday, conditions are forecast to remain cool to mild, with increasing cloud cover and unstable weather in the evening. Winds will strengthen, raising the risk of dust storms and reduced visibility. Al Ali said winds will gradually shift to north-westerly, occasionally exceeding 60 km/h, with sea waves rising above seven feet.

