New service allows expat workers to travel multiple times on a single permit
Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower has introduced a new “multiple-trip exit permit” service for expatriate workers, in a move aimed at simplifying procedures, improving efficiency, and reducing administrative burdens for both employers and employees, local media reported.
The initiative forms part of the government’s broader push to digitise public services and modernise labour-related processes. For the first time, the upgraded system allows workers to obtain a permit that covers multiple exits and re-entries within a specified time period, rather than being limited to a single-use permit. Officials said the change would significantly reduce the need for repetitive applications for frequent travellers.
The authority said the service is electronically integrated with the Ministry of Interior’s systems, enabling approved permits to be transmitted automatically. Employers and workers can also print the permit at any time once it has been approved.
Applications can be submitted through the Ashal portal for companies and manpower services, or via the Sahel app for businesses and individuals. Users can choose between a single-trip or multiple-trip permit, enter the start and end dates of the requested period, and submit their application online.
According to the authority, the system instantly displays the transaction number and application status once the request is submitted.
In a statement, the authority said the new service allows authorised signatories to grant advance, automatic approval for workers’ exit permits, removing the need to review each request individually. Officials said the move would ease administrative pressure on employers while ensuring faster and more seamless service for workers.
In June 2025, Kuwait made exit permits mandatory for expatriates working in the private sector. The new rule, which came into effect on July 1, 2026, requires expatriate workers to obtain their employer’s permission before leaving the country.
The measure is intended to strengthen oversight of the movement of expatriate workers and ensure a balance between the rights of employees and employers.
