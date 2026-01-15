GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait

Kuwait introduces multiple-trip exit permits for expatriate workers in digital overhaul

New service allows expat workers to travel multiple times on a single permit

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Gulf News archives

Dubai:  Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower has introduced a new “multiple-trip exit permit” service for expatriate workers, in a move aimed at simplifying procedures, improving efficiency, and reducing administrative burdens for both employers and employees, local media reported.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader push to digitise public services and modernise labour-related processes. For the first time, the upgraded system allows workers to obtain a permit that covers multiple exits and re-entries within a specified time period, rather than being limited to a single-use permit. Officials said the change would significantly reduce the need for repetitive applications for frequent travellers.

The authority said the service is electronically integrated with the Ministry of Interior’s systems, enabling approved permits to be transmitted automatically. Employers and workers can also print the permit at any time once it has been approved.

Applications can be submitted through the Ashal portal for companies and manpower services, or via the Sahel app for businesses and individuals. Users can choose between a single-trip or multiple-trip permit, enter the start and end dates of the requested period, and submit their application online.

According to the authority, the system instantly displays the transaction number and application status once the request is submitted.

In a statement, the authority said the new service allows authorised signatories to grant advance, automatic approval for workers’ exit permits, removing the need to review each request individually. Officials said the move would ease administrative pressure on employers while ensuring faster and more seamless service for workers.

In June 2025, Kuwait made exit permits mandatory for expatriates working in the private sector. The new rule, which came into effect on July 1, 2026, requires expatriate workers to obtain their employer’s permission before leaving the country.

The measure is intended to strengthen oversight of the movement of expatriate workers and ensure a balance between the rights of employees and employers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
