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Kuwait foils 86kg drug smuggling attempt in air shipment from Britain

Cannabis, cocaine and marijuana concealed in three pieces of personal luggage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Customs officers at the Air Cargo Customs Department intercepted a shipment of personal luggage consisting of three bags that contained large quantities of illegal drugs.
Customs officers at the Air Cargo Customs Department intercepted a shipment of personal luggage consisting of three bags that contained large quantities of illegal drugs.
KUNA

Kuwait's General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 86 kg of narcotics into the country through an air cargo shipment arriving from the United Kingdom.

Customs officers at the Air Cargo Customs Department intercepted a shipment of personal luggage consisting of three bags that contained large quantities of illegal drugs, the authority said in a statement.

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The seizure included about 63 kg of cannabis, 9 kg of cocaine and 14 kg of marijuana, bringing the total quantity confiscated to 86 kg.

The operation was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister. It was conducted in coordination with the Interior Ministry's General Directorate for Drug Control.

Customs authorities said legal procedures had been initiated and the seized drugs were referred to the competent authorities.

The administration said the seizure formed part of its ongoing efforts to tighten customs controls at all entry points and combat attempts to smuggle prohibited substances, in a bid to protect society and strengthen national security.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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