Cannabis, cocaine and marijuana concealed in three pieces of personal luggage
Kuwait's General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 86 kg of narcotics into the country through an air cargo shipment arriving from the United Kingdom.
Customs officers at the Air Cargo Customs Department intercepted a shipment of personal luggage consisting of three bags that contained large quantities of illegal drugs, the authority said in a statement.
The seizure included about 63 kg of cannabis, 9 kg of cocaine and 14 kg of marijuana, bringing the total quantity confiscated to 86 kg.
The operation was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister. It was conducted in coordination with the Interior Ministry's General Directorate for Drug Control.
Customs authorities said legal procedures had been initiated and the seized drugs were referred to the competent authorities.
The administration said the seizure formed part of its ongoing efforts to tighten customs controls at all entry points and combat attempts to smuggle prohibited substances, in a bid to protect society and strengthen national security.