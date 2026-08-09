GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Khorfakkan Port to receive record shipment of 6,068 BYD vehicles from China

Record cargo marks launch of new maritime link connecting Shenzhen and Khorfakkan

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The shipment has also set a new operational record at Xiaomo Port, representing the largest single vehicle shipment ever handled by the Chinese port.
The shipment has also set a new operational record at Xiaomo Port, representing the largest single vehicle shipment ever handled by the Chinese port.
Supplied

Sharjah: Khorfakkan Port is preparing to receive a giant roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel carrying 6,068 new energy vehicles manufactured by Chinese automaker BYD, marking the launch of a new direct maritime shipping route between China and the UAE.

The vessel departed from Xiaomo International Logistics Port in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, in the inaugural voyage of the new service linking the two ports.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The direct shipping route is expected to provide a strategic logistics corridor for Chinese exports to the UAE and the wider Middle East, reducing maritime transit times by three to five days while improving the efficiency and reliability of transporting vehicles and heavy equipment.

The shipment has also set a new operational record at Xiaomo Port, representing the largest single vehicle shipment ever handled by the Chinese port since it began operations in late 2021.

Operated by the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Khorfakkan Port has continued to strengthen its position as a regional automotive logistics hub. The port's commercial terminal, managed by Gulftainer, has recorded strong growth in vehicle handling throughout 2026.

By August, the terminal had handled 24,675 vehicles, with an average unloading rate of 141 vehicles per hour since the start of the year. Peak operations reached 197 vehicles per hour, while the implementation of the "Discharge & Drive"model has enabled vehicles to complete customs clearance and leave the port within 96 hours.

Xiaomo Port currently operates 12 international vehicle shipping routes, connecting China with destinations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia, reflecting growing demand for Chinese automotive exports in global markets.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE businesses

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A view of the Port of Los Angeles: The Harvard Business Review has reported that China currently sells four times what the United States sells to it. Given China’s systemic production cost advantage, which now averages 30% to 35% even when shipping costs are included.

Full list: 60 countries hit by new US tariffs

2m read
Showers were reported near Al Qua'a, south of Al Ain, while light drizzle was recorded in parts of Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

UAE rain returns with more showers due on Friday

2m read
The relief supplies included water purification tablets to keep people safe from waterborne disease, mobile storage units and generators.

Dubai sends fourth Ebola aid shipment to Uganda

2m read
Khorfakkan Port capacity to rise under $2 billion plan

Khorfakkan Port capacity to rise under $2 billion plan

3m read