Record cargo marks launch of new maritime link connecting Shenzhen and Khorfakkan
Sharjah: Khorfakkan Port is preparing to receive a giant roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel carrying 6,068 new energy vehicles manufactured by Chinese automaker BYD, marking the launch of a new direct maritime shipping route between China and the UAE.
The vessel departed from Xiaomo International Logistics Port in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, in the inaugural voyage of the new service linking the two ports.
The direct shipping route is expected to provide a strategic logistics corridor for Chinese exports to the UAE and the wider Middle East, reducing maritime transit times by three to five days while improving the efficiency and reliability of transporting vehicles and heavy equipment.
The shipment has also set a new operational record at Xiaomo Port, representing the largest single vehicle shipment ever handled by the Chinese port since it began operations in late 2021.
Operated by the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Khorfakkan Port has continued to strengthen its position as a regional automotive logistics hub. The port's commercial terminal, managed by Gulftainer, has recorded strong growth in vehicle handling throughout 2026.
By August, the terminal had handled 24,675 vehicles, with an average unloading rate of 141 vehicles per hour since the start of the year. Peak operations reached 197 vehicles per hour, while the implementation of the "Discharge & Drive"model has enabled vehicles to complete customs clearance and leave the port within 96 hours.
Xiaomo Port currently operates 12 international vehicle shipping routes, connecting China with destinations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia, reflecting growing demand for Chinese automotive exports in global markets.