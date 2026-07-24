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Full list: 60 countries hit by new US tariffs over 'forced labour' rules

US slaps new tariffs on 60 trading partners sweeping forced-labor crackdown

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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A view of the Port of Los Angeles: The Harvard Business Review has reported that China currently sells four times what the United States sells to it. Given China’s systemic production cost advantage, which now averages 30% to 35% even when shipping costs are included.
A view of the Port of Los Angeles: The Harvard Business Review has reported that China currently sells four times what the United States sells to it. Given China’s systemic production cost advantage, which now averages 30% to 35% even when shipping costs are included.
Port of Los Angeles

President Donald Trump's administration has imposed new tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners under a sweeping trade action aimed at pressuring governments to strengthen bans on goods produced with forced labor.

The measures, announced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, affect 99.4% of US imports from the targeted economies, making them among the broadest trade actions of Trump's second term.

10% for 17 trading partners

Under the new framework, 17 trading partners will face a 10% tariff after adopting, or committing to adopt, stronger measures prohibiting imports linked to forced labour.

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12.5% for others

Most of the remaining economies — including the Philippines, China, Australia, Brazil, Thailand and Vietnam — will be subject to a 12.5% tariff on covered imports.

The administration said the tariffs reflect each country's efforts to prevent goods produced with forced labour from entering global supply chains.

Several major US allies received different treatment.

The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan negotiated special arrangements that cap their overall US tariff burden at 10% or 12.5%, depending on the product's existing Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff rate.

What's exempted

Despite the sweeping scope of the action, several categories of imports remain exempt, including oil, natural gas, fertilisers, selected agricultural products, informational materials, and goods already covered under separate US trade programmes.

Why new tariffs were imposed

The White House said the action is intended to encourage trading partners to strengthen enforcement against forced labour, rather than serve as a blanket protectionist measure.

Countries that improve compliance could eventually qualify for lower tariff rates or other trade adjustments.

The latest tariffs mark another significant expansion of Trump's trade agenda, which has increasingly linked market access to labour standards, supply-chain security and broader geopolitical objectives.

The move is expected to affect hundreds of billions of dollars in global trade and could prompt renewed negotiations between Washington and several affected economies.

Based on the latest White House list, the US trading partners subject to these new tariffs are:

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. The Bahamas

6. Bahrain

7. Bangladesh

8. Brazil

9. Cambodia

10. Canada

11. Chile

12. China, People’s Republic of

13. Colombia

14. Costa Rica

15. Dominican Republic

16. Ecuador

17. Egypt

18. El Salvador

19. European Union

20. Guatemala

21. Guyana

22. Honduras

23. Hong Kong, China

24. India

25. Indonesia

26. Iraq

27. Israel

28. Japan

29. Jordan

30. Kazakhstan

31. Kuwait

32. Libya

33. Malaysia

34. Mexico

35. Morocco

36. New Zealand

37. Nicaragua

38. Nigeria

39. Norway

40. Oman

41. Pakistan

42. Peru

43. Philippines

44. Qatar

45. Russia

46. Saudi Arabia

47. Singapore

48. South Africa

49. South Korea

50. Sri Lanka

51. Switzerland

52. Taiwan

53. Thailand

54. Trinidad and Tobago

55. Türkiye

56. United Arab Emirates

57. United Kingdom

58. Uruguay

59. Venezuela

60. Vietnam

Source: The White House

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