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Trump threatens 100 per cent tariff on EU countries over digital services tax

Trump's threat follows EU approval of a US trade agreement capping tariffs at 15%

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AFP
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Trump threatens 50 pc tariffs on EU, 25 pc penalties on Apple
Trump threatens 50 pc tariffs on EU, 25 pc penalties on Apple

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap a 100 percent tariff on European countries that impose a digital services tax, adding that existing trade deals would be scrapped. 

"Any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that "this TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not."

The move comes just a day after EU countries gave the green light to a trade agreement negotiated last year with the United States, which caps taxes on European imports at 15 percent.

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