“They do not have to clear the goods at the border immediately. They can move them to one of the inland container terminals in Sharjah and complete the clearance there later,” he said.

“That is exactly what this corridor is meant for. It is designed to make logistics easier,” he said. “Companies can import from Oman and use Sharjah as a transit point into the UAE, or move goods from the UAE through this route.”

“This is one of the reasons, of course,” he said. “We were already using it before, but what we have done now is build a better infrastructure and a clearer process for how the goods should be cleared.”

Asked whether the current geopolitical situation had accelerated the corridor’s rollout, Al Shamsi said it was one of the reasons, although the route itself had existed earlier and had now been improved through better coordination and customs processes.

Live operations began on May 14 after technical and coordination procedures between the relevant authorities were completed. The first shipments were moved from Port Khalid to Sohar Port via the Khatmat Malaha crossing in Kalba, and cargo movement now operates in both directions.

The corridor connects Sharjah to Oman’s Sohar, Duqm, and Salalah ports via land border crossings, with Sohar serving as the primary gateway due to its proximity to the UAE. It operates mainly through Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam, creating direct logistics links between ports and commercial centres in both countries.

“We already have logistics arrangements through Nhava Sheva, where goods can move in transit from there to Sharjah, while some shipments move directly depending on shipping line operations,” he said. “There will be an announcement soon on how this will be structured.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.