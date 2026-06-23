Trucks on approved Oman corridor routes will also be exempt from Sharjah tolls
Sharjah: Sharjah’s new integrated logistics corridor with Oman has cut cargo transit time from about three months to 35 days, while trucks using approved routes from Oman through Sharjah will be exempt from toll gate fees across the emirate.
The move is expected to lower costs for importers, exporters, manufacturers and logistics firms at a time when companies are looking for faster and more resilient supply chain options across the Gulf.
Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Gulf News in an interview that the corridor was launched to reduce delays, improve cargo movement and support companies moving goods between the UAE, Oman and wider regional markets.
“The transit time used to be around three months, and with the new services, including Khorfakkan Port and this corridor, it has been reduced to 35 days,” Al Shamsi said.
He added that the authorities expect the time taken to move goods through the route to fall further as operations mature.
“We expect that number to come down further,” he said.
Sharjah has introduced a toll exemption for cargo trucks arriving from Oman through the approved logistics corridor, covering vehicles entering through Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings, provided shipments are registered on the approved routes.
The exemption is part of a broader logistics package that includes faster customs clearance at the border, fewer transfer stages and smoother movement of cargo between ports, border crossings and inland container facilities.
Khatmat Malaha is about 70 kilometres from Oman’s Port of Sohar, giving cargo operators a shorter land route into Sharjah and onwards to UAE ports, free zones and industrial areas. Al Madam also connects directly with the Wilayat of Mahdha in Oman’s Al Buraimi Governorate, strengthening the corridor’s role as a regional trade route.
Al Shamsi said the corridor gives companies more flexibility because goods do not have to be cleared only at the border.
“They do not have to clear the goods at the border immediately. They can move them to one of the inland container terminals in Sharjah and complete the clearance there later,” he said.
He said the system would make cargo movement more flexible and cost effective, adding that companies could see cost reductions of around 15%, although the figure may vary depending on cargo type, route and operator.
“I cannot give a specific number, but in general, we are talking about around 15%,” he said.
The corridor connects Sharjah to Oman’s Sohar, Duqm, and Salalah ports via land border crossings, with Sohar serving as the primary gateway due to its proximity to the UAE. It operates mainly through Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam, creating direct logistics links between ports and commercial centres in both countries.
Live operations began on May 14 after technical and coordination procedures between the relevant authorities were completed. The first shipments were moved from Port Khalid to Sohar Port via the Khatmat Malaha crossing in Kalba, and cargo movement now operates in both directions.
Asked whether the current geopolitical situation had accelerated the corridor’s rollout, Al Shamsi said it was one of the reasons, although the route itself had existed earlier and had now been improved through better coordination and customs processes.
“This is one of the reasons, of course,” he said. “We were already using it before, but what we have done now is build a better infrastructure and a clearer process for how the goods should be cleared.”
He said the latest phase was supported by closer work with Omani authorities to make cargo clearance smoother.
“What we did was refurbish this route and reach a new understanding with the relevant government entities in the Sultanate of Oman to make customs clearance much smoother,” he said.
The corridor is expected to help Sharjah-based manufacturers receive raw materials faster and export finished goods with fewer delays, especially companies operating in free zones and industrial areas.
Al Shamsi said the route allows companies to import from Oman into the UAE, use Sharjah as a transit point, or move goods from the UAE into Oman and onward to other markets.
“That is exactly what this corridor is meant for. It is designed to make logistics easier,” he said. “Companies can import from Oman and use Sharjah as a transit point into the UAE, or move goods from the UAE through this route.”
He said faster movement of raw materials would support production schedules and improve export efficiency.
“This reduces transit time and makes the process more efficient,” he said.
The initiative is also designed to support Sharjah’s position as a logistics and manufacturing base. Al Shamsi said the emirate has more than 3,000 factories, with the industrial sector contributing around 25% of Sharjah’s GDP.
He said manufacturing remains one of the emirate’s key economic priorities because local products already have strong demand outside the UAE.
“We have prioritised manufacturing and the industrial sector because it is one of the main pillars of Sharjah’s economy,” he said.
The corridor is being positioned as part of Sharjah’s broader strategy to attract investors seeking a regional logistics base, especially companies looking to export to East and West Africa, India and other Asian markets.
Al Shamsi said investors from markets including China and India have shown interest in using Sharjah as a hub for exports.
“We have been to several places, including China and India, and they are all looking to have a hub here to export to East and West Africa,” he said.
He said India remains one of Sharjah’s main trade markets, with exports including lubricants and food and beverage products moving through major Indian ports.
“India is one of our main markets, with a lot of our exports and imports moving to and from there,” he said.
He added that around 60% of some product flows move through Mundra in Gujarat and Nhava Sheva in Maharashtra, while further announcements on structured logistics arrangements are expected.
“We already have logistics arrangements through Nhava Sheva, where goods can move in transit from there to Sharjah, while some shipments move directly depending on shipping line operations,” he said. “There will be an announcement soon on how this will be structured.”
During the Introductory Seminar on the Integrated Logistics Corridor held on Tuesday, officials said the route was designed as a single operational ecosystem linking ports, border crossings, customs and transport services.
Sharjah’s ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, along with its direct land crossings into Oman, give the emirate a geographic advantage in developing regional cargo corridors.
Authorities said thousands of vehicles and trucks already cross the border every day, supported by advanced infrastructure, integrated roads and border operations.
Customs clearance can now be completed directly at border crossings, with direct transportation, faster procedures and joint coordination between authorities on both sides. The system also includes fast-track shipment lanes, pre-processing of cargo data, direct transport under customs supervision and real-time data exchange.
The corridor is expected to support import, export and re-export activity, while giving companies operating in Sharjah’s free zones and industrial areas faster access to regional and international markets.
Al Shamsi said the aim is to build a long-term logistics platform that supports businesses beyond the current period of regional uncertainty.
“This may be a temporary period, but we are looking beyond that. Having a logistics hub in Sharjah and the UAE will always attract investors,” he said.