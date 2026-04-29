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Dubai property visa guide 2026: 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year residency options, explained

Dubai residency by real estate Investment: Everything from Dh400k to Dh2m Golden Visas

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Dubai has eased the requiremnts for its its two-year property-linked residency visa.
Dubai has eased the requiremnts for its its two-year property-linked residency visa.
AFP

Dubai eased the requirements for its two-year property-linked residency visa. While no formal announcement has been made, the updates appeared on the Cube Center,  an entity affiliated with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) that specialises in services for real estate investors.

The changes are part of Dubai's ongoing effort to increase regulatory flexibility, broaden its investor base, and sharpen the emirate's edge in global real estate markets. Here is a breakdown of the current property-linked residency visa options, as outlined by the DLD:

1) Two-year property investor visa (entry-level)

Dubai has eased requirements for the two-year real estate investor residency visa.

Key updates:

  • Minimum property value requirement removed for sole owners

  • New rule introduced for joint ownership

Requirements:

  • Sole ownership: No minimum property value required

  • Joint ownership: Minimum Dh400,000 per investor

  • Includes cases where ownership is split equally between partners

  • Previous minimum of Dh750,000 has been scrapped for sole owners (if fully owned)

Purpose:

  • Designed to widen access for property investors

  • Encourages more flexible entry into Dubai’s property market

2) Five-year retirement visa (property-linked option)

This visa is designed for retirees who want to live in the UAE long-term. Property ownership is one of the qualifying routes (others include savings or income).

Requirements:

Validity: Five years and renewable

Note: To apply for a visa from Dubai, the annual fixed income must not be less than Dh240,000 or its equivalent foreign currency income is accepted.  Income can be from inside or outside the UAE

3. 10-year Golden Visa (property investor route)

The Golden Visa remains the most popular option for investors, offering maximum flexibility and long-term security.

Minimum investment: Dh2 million. This can be a single property or a portfolio of multiple properties totaling this amount.

Eligible property types:

  • Ready properties

  • Off-plan properties

  • Mortgaged properties (subject to conditions)

Validity: 10 years and renewable

Exclusive benefits:

  • No local sponsor or employer required.

  • Unlike other visas, there is no minimum stay requirement; your residency remains valid even if you stay outside the UAE for more than six months.

  • Sponsor your spouse, children (regardless of age), and domestic staff (up to 3).

Related Topics:
UAE VisasUAE golden Visa

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