Dubai: Want to get a UAE residence visa by investing in property in Dubai? Instead of visiting several government departments to apply for the visa, you may only need to visit Dubai Land Department's (DLD) Cube service centre.

The centre, which was established in 2017, facilitates several services for real estate investors, including the visa application process – allowing them to complete all the steps needed to apply for the visa, from filling out the initial application form at a registered typing centre to receiving the stamped visa on their passports.

The centre also allows investors to apply for their dependents’ visas, and offers advice to potential investors on investment opportunities.

So, if you are looking for an easy and straightforward way to apply for a real estate investor visa in Dubai, here is how you can apply for it through the Cube.

What are the types of visas that you can apply for through the Cube?

Real estate investors can apply for the following visas through the Cube:

How to apply for a visa through the Cube

Normally, a visa application process requires the applicant to visit different government departments, particularly the following:

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP)

Dubai Health Authority (DHA)

This is because the visa application process in Dubai requires applicants to not just approach the GDRFA for the visa application, but also apply for an Emirates ID through the ICP and take a medical fitness test with DHA.

For property investors, however, all these departments are available at the Cube to make the visa application process seamless.

Here are some additional services that are offered at the Cube:

1. Before you begin, you can receive advice from experts at the centre on all the residence visa options available for real estate investors.

2. Apply for health insurance – as a medical insurance is a mandatory requirement for visa holders in Dubai, you can also apply for your insurance policy at the centre, through insurance companies that have offices located at the Cube.

3. Fast-tracked medical fitness test - the medical fitness test for the UAE residence visa can be completed at the Cube. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) approved the centre to conduct medical tests for residency applications. The fitness test takes 15 minutes, and the result is received within six hours.

Location